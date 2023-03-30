Global FinTech Optimized Payments Welcomes Four New Team Members

Our DevOps and production support engineers play an important role-- ensuring our ability to deploy the highest-quality enhancements and provide the best overall experience for our customers.”
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, the leading enterprise payment optimization solution, has achieved continued growth in the first quarter of 2023 by expanding their exceptional team with four highly accomplished professionals: Bryan Conrad, Priya Som, Matthew Kilheeney, and Kenney Young.
Bryan Conrad has joined the Technology team as Sr. DevOps Engineer, bringing deep knowledge of infrastructure development and deployment planning to the role. Conrad's responsibilities include continuous refinement of software code and deployment processes, as well as maintaining site reliability. Priya Som has joined as Production Support Engineer, leveraging her 12+ years of expertise in designing, developing, and maintaining applications to keep the production environment up and running and troubleshoot any issues that arise.
"I am ecstatic to have Bryan Conrad and Priya Som join our Technology team," said Optimized Payments' Chief Software Architect. "Our DevOps and production support engineers play an important role-- ensuring our ability to deploy the highest-quality enhancements and provide the best overall experience for our customers.”
Matthew Kilheeney, with his solid experience in identifying cost-saving opportunities and implementing successful negotiation strategies, has joined the Delivery Solutions team as Senior Consultant. Kilheeney’s multi-national merchant perspective, developed through his professional background working with global brands like Uber and Norwegian Cruise Lines, will help run merchant RFPs and assist with interchange optimization and network negotiation for some of the largest enterprises in the world.
“We are excited to have Matt join the team,” said Joey Dembek, Head of Solutions Delivery. “His experience brings a global perspective that strengthens and diversifies our knowledge and expertise as a payments analytics provider.”
Kenney Young has joined the Recurring Services team as a Payment Strategist, bringing extensive experience in payment analytics and optimization to the role. He will support clients by analyzing payment data to gain insights into transaction handling, customer demographics, and their payments ecosystem to improve subscriber retention and increase profitability.
"After a long search to find the perfect candidate with deep recurring payments and data analytics expertise, we are thrilled to welcome Kenney Young as our newest Recurring Payments Strategist," said Melanie Stout, Head of Recurring Services. "Kenney's proven experience crushing involuntary churn and extending ARPU while mitigating fraud and chargebacks will help our growing client base do the same."
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments is committed to helping enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services, and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue– all without any IT investment or resources. The company has generated more than $500 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, eCommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
