Interloop expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Interloop, an innovative software company, today announced plans to expand its existing operations in Charleston County. The company’s $100,000 investment will create 32 new jobs over the next five years.

Interloop helps mid-market companies become more data-driven with the implementation of advanced data technology. The company combines a full-stack data platform along with data engineering service expertise to break down data silos, providing automated insights for clients. The company offers a portfolio of services in data strategy, data pipeline management, data modeling, dashboard development, artificial intelligence, and governance and observability.

With current operations located at the Charleston Tech Center at 997 Morrison Drive, Suite 200, Interloop’s expansion will allow the company to increase operations and provide additional training programs. By investing in its knowledge worker training program, Interloop can train and support interested candidates in the data engineering and data science fields.

The expansion is currently underway. Individuals interested in joining the Interloop team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are excited about the next phase of Interloop’s growth and are very happy that we are able to do this as a part of the growing Charleston technology ecosystem. Our expanded operations and training programs will help grow the community of data professionals and provide them with a platform to leverage their valuable talents. We believe the mid-market’s focus on data as a mission critical function of their business will continue to grow, and our expansion efforts will put us at the forefront of this wave of transformation.” -Interloop Co-Founder Jordan Berry

“The technology industry is a valuable part of our state, and companies such as Interloop continue to help provide us with cutting-edge technology. We celebrate Interloop’s decision to expand in Charleston County and create 32 new jobs.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement is a win for Charleston County’s robust technology community, and reinforces that companies continue to find sustained success in South Carolina. Congratulations to Interloop on this expansion, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Our technology sector continues to impress, and we are pleased to have Interloop connect with like-minded organizations at the Charleston Tech Center. Interloop’s expansion will further propel Charleston County as the tech hub of South Carolina.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS