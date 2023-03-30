FIT4Privacy accepted into Forbes Business Council

Privacy helps you create trust with customers” — Punit Bhatia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FIT4Privacy, a Belgium-based consultancy specializing in GDPR consulting, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

FIT4Privacy was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience.

Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome FIT4Privacy and Punit Bhatia’s team into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, FIT4Privacy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help them reach peak professional influence. Punit Bhatia and the team will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Punit will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Punit will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“We are excited to be accepted as a member of the Council. I am certain that FIT4Privacy will reach new heights by connecting with new companies and serving many more new clients. It is a privilege and honor for us to be part of this community” said Punit Bhatia, founder of FIT4Privacy and EK Advisory BV. “Our mission is to help executives with the management of privacy compliance risks by defining (and implementing) a law-agnostic privacy strategy, delivering scenario-based training, and creating and culture of privacy”.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT FIT4Privacy

FIT4Privacy is a Belgium-based management advisory specializing in providing strategic privacy advice to CPOs, DPOs, and CXOs across the globe. FIT4Privacy can help you in the definition of a strategy, assessment of your gaps, implementation of your privacy program, and setting and managing your privacy operations by providing DPO, EU representative, or privacy advisor as a service.

To learn more about FIT4Privacy, visit www.fit4privacy.com