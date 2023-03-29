Submit Release
Momentum Ventures' FlightHub Expands Employee Travel Benefit Program

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlightHub, a North American online travel agency, has expanded its employee travel benefit program that is transforming the way companies think about travel. The program, which is available exclusively to FlightHub's corporate clients, offers employees access to discounted airfare, hotels, and rental cars, making it easier and more affordable for employees to manage their travel needs.

The employee travel benefit program is part of FlightHub's ongoing commitment to innovation and its focus on improving the travel experience for businesses and travellers alike. The program provides a range of benefits to companies, including:
• Discounts on airfare, hotels, and rental cars
• A user-friendly online booking platform
• A dedicated customer service team to assist with bookings and travel arrangements
• Comprehensive reporting and tracking to help companies manage their travel expenses

The program has attracted numerous partners, including companies such as Bell Canada, Imperial Tobacco Canada, and PSB Boisjoli, among others, with the list of partners continuously expanding. “We're excited that FlightHub has expanded this program, which we believe will continue to create value for both employers and employees,” said Matt Keezer, CEO of Momentum Ventures, FlightHub's parent company. “We believe that travel should be easy, affordable, and enjoyable. By offering exclusive access to discounted travel and personalized service, FlightHub is making it easier and more affordable for their corporate partners' employees to manage their personal travel needs.”

