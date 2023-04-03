Momentum Ventures Invests in RetailNext, In-Store Analytics Company

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016, Momentum Ventures confirmed its strategic investment in RetailNext, a leading provider of in-store analytics for brick-and-mortar retailers. The investment marked Momentum's entry into the retail analytics market and signaled a new focus on innovative technology solutions for traditional industries.
RetailNext provides retailers with a range of powerful analytics tools to help them understand how their stores are performing and how they can improve the customer experience. RetailNext's solutions are used by more than 450 retail brands in over 90 countries and their platform captures over 200 million shopper visits per year in retail stores worldwide. The company's platform uses a combination of data from sensors, cameras, and other sources to provide real time insights into customer behaviour, traffic patterns, and more.
"We believe that RetailNext is the clear leader in the in-store analytics space, and we are proud to have been an early investor in the company. We're thrilled to see their significant growth over the years and are eager to see what they will continue to accomplish in the industry," said Matt Keezer, CEO of Momentum Ventures.
The company believes in investing in companies with strong management teams and clear missions within promising industries. They have committed to working closely with companies with significant growth potential and providing the resources and support needed to achieve success. Momentum Ventures is eager to continue investing in companies that are driving the future of retail and technology.
