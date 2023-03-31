REQUORDIT Receives Diamond Honors from Hyland

REQUORDIT recognized for its expertise leveraging the power of content services to create efficient processes and empowered, connected customers.

GURNEE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REQUORDIT, a leader in digital transformation software solutions for the construction industry, has received a Diamond Award from Hyland as part of Hyland’s annual partner award recognition.

The Diamond Award is an annual recognition for partners that have excelled in supporting Hyland’s OnBase Community.

Criteria include training, customer retention and much more.

In 2022 the REQUORDIT team worked diligently with customers to ensure that all questions are answered, and any issues were resolved in a timely fashion. These tireless efforts included important contributions from every facet of the organization and demanded consistent collaboration with REQUORDIT clients.

“We’re so proud to have been honored with this award every year it has been given. We always strive in every way possible to maximize the human potential of our clients through excellence in service,” says Mark Buckley, CEO & President of REQUORDIT. “We drive towards excellence in deploying and supporting top-class solutions as we strive for excellence. This Diamond Award is a testament to that excellence, and we pledge to continue striving onward and upward.”

“Our partner program features industry leaders that provide cutting-edge technology to streamline processes, empower employees, and enhance customer connections. We congratulate REQUORDIT’s dedication to customer success and outstanding achievement as a Diamond award recipient,” said Bob Dunn, vice president of global partner programs at Hyland.

The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 300 Hyland partners. They provide expertise and hands-on support for Hyland’s content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.

About REQUORDIT

At REQUORDIT, we empower digital transformation by connecting with people, processes, and information. We have been offering solutions in the construction industry for 10+ years with a great percentage of our customers expanding their initially deployed solution with additional applications and benefits. REQUORDIT works as a technology advocate for our various industries with a unique focus on the construction industry, providing easy-to-use solutions that increase efficiency via software automation. Not only can we tailor solutions to meet a broad set of requirements, but we also provide consulting services to help maximize, automate, and streamline your technology investment to obtain astonishing results.

REQUORDIT offers an extended variety of on-premises and cloud-based solutions, services, and technologies. With an emphasis on AP invoice process automation, OCR capture, document management, business process automation, and records management using our extensive knowledge of the construction field. Find us at www.REQUORDIT.com

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at www.hyland.com.

