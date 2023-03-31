OSCA Launches Premier's Cup School Cricket 2023

West Humber CI Cricket Team poses with in-coming British Consul General for Toronto Fouzia Younis at York Memorial CI
Brenda Foreman, Hon. Consul for St Kitts & Nevis, speaks at the Premier's Cup School Cricket Launch at York Memorial CI
Toronto School Cricketers Receive Mayor's School Cricket Awards at the Launch of OSCA Premier's Cup School Cricket 2023
Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket”
— OSCA
TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association [OSCA] launched the spring school cricket program in Ontario at the York Memorial CI, where the much-anticipated 2023 version of the Premier’s Cup School Cricket was initiated and the Toronto Mayor’s School Cricket Awards were presented. Premier Ford, Toronto Consular representatives, Toronto City Councillor Frances Nunziata, Minister Lecce, Minister Lumsden, TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin, TDSB Vice Chair Neethan Shan, TCDSB Associate Director Adrian Della Mora and school board officials were on hand to recognize school cricketers who excelled in the 2022 school cricket program.
OSCA was established in 2020 to support the province-wide expansion of the Toronto Mayor’s School Cricket program initiated by the Mayor of Toronto in 2011. The Premier’s Cup 2023 will help OSCA grow this Toronto program across all communities in Ontario. OSCA is particularly proud of the partnership with the Toronto Parks Forestry & Recreation (PFR), TDSB, TCDSB and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants [CIMA] who have supported the sport in every resourceful way, beginning with the very successful CIMA Mayor’s School cricket in 2011. PFR, TDSB, TCDSB and CIMA continue to support the OSCA cricket initiatives in Toronto schools.
"OSCA's objectives for students who participate in their cricket initiatives are consistent with the stated values of the province. These include but are not limited to diverse team building, gender equity, reaching out to Northern and indigenous communities and promoting positive mental health," said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. "OSCA looks forward to partnering with both the public and private sector to achieve these common objectives together."
“Thank you to everyone at OSCA for providing more young people the opportunity to participate in the great sport of cricket and to live healthier, more active lifestyles,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We wish all the young cricketers a great season on the field.”
“This initiative has been making a huge impact in the lives of young people across the province,” said Toronto City Councillor Frances Nunziata “it is an example of how partnerships between government, community organizations, and private institutions can create positive change.”
"Cricket is a phenomenal game that requires determination, discipline and teamwork to win. It’s where players learn from each other daily." said Brenda Foreman, Honorary Consul for St Kitts and Nevis, Toronto and the Chair of Caribbean Consular Corps. "These are some of the reasons; I believe this initiative in our schools has added a vital component to a well-rounded education and will help to produce strong future leaders. "
"I am really excited to have had the opportunity to attend the OSCA cricket awards school launch as my first event in Toronto!", said Fouzia Younis in-coming British Consul General for Toronto. "We are better when we learn from different communities and cultures and sport plays a unifying role in this. I have a soft-spot for cricket myself and fully support the OSCA’s mission to instill a life-long love of healthy and active living."
OSCA has been actively providing cricket programs to children and youth well beyond the GTHA school boards during the past year as well as capacity building initiatives in schools through the generous support from OSCA’s public and corporate sector partners. These students were able to engage with their peers to develop skills that will stay with them for a lifetime.
Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a federally incorporated not for profit organization formed to promote healthy lifestyles and opportunities for play among school children through inclusive cricket programs. Building on the community, municipal and education sector partnerships developed through CIMA, OSCA is enabling a lifelong love of healthy active living among school children through cricket.
Contact
Ken Jeffers
Ontario Schools Cricket Association
office@oscaschools.org