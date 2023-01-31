Ontario Schools Cricket Association Announces Winners of 2022 Student Essay Contest
The Crown, Cricket, and Canada
Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is proud to announce its winners of “The Crown, Cricket, and Canada” essay contest for 2022. The top four submissions were selected from high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools across Ontario, and are recognized for their outstanding efforts in discussing the royal patronage, Commonwealth connections, impact, history, and growth of cricket in Canada.
— OSCA
Before honouring the winners of the essay contest, OSCA would like to express gratitude to the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell Lieutenant Governor of Ontario for her endorsement and support of the competition in honour of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Royal Commonwealth Society, Toronto Branch for their financial support.
This contest could not have been possible without our media partner, the Globe and Mail and the Council of Ontario Directors of Education (CODE) who lent their constant coordination and communication support. Behind the scenes, our community volunteer panel of judges led by Rev. Keith McKee (Royal Commonwealth Society, Toronto Branch) from London, Ontario and Stephen De-Wint, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Canada reviewed, marked and evaluated essays. OSCA thanks you for your efforts and commitment.
OSCA would like to recognize the immense support, generosity and cooperation from the Toronto Cricket Skating & Curling Club and the Rideau Hall Cricket Association in Ottawa in producing the information video as background information for the contest participants.
Here are the winners of OSCA’s Student Essay Contest for 2022:
High School: Ontario top four (in alphabetical order)
• Nia Constantine , Toronto, ON
• Jackson Rosenhek, Toronto, ON
• Jackson Ross, Cobourg, ON
• Jonathan Roswell, Carlisle, ON
Middle School: Ontario top four (in alphabetical order)
• Sakina Ahmed, Ottawa, ON
• Varun Gokul, Stittsville, ON
• Julia Radwan, Oakville, ON
• Yusra Zeeshan, North York, ON
Elementary School: Ontario top four (in alphabetical order)
• Nitin Balasubramani, Oakville, ON
• Akshay Nithiyanandam, Oakville, ON
• Rehaan Shaikh, Mississauga, ON
• Gurshaan Singh Dhot, Brampton, ON
A notable mention for Lawrence Heights Middle School that submitted the most entries. Congratulations to the top-four essay writers in each category, who will share a prize pool of $3,000 thanks to our sponsors. In addition, Canadian Tire and SportChek have generously donated $1,500 worth of gift cards to be shared among students recognized with honourable mentions.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the essay contest, and everyone who continues to promote the sport of cricket in Canada. At OSCA, it is our mission to promote healthy, active lifestyles, and physical and mental wellbeing among young people of all genders through the sport of cricket by working with school boards and education sector partners.
If you are not already involved with the OSCA, register for free at www.oscaschools.org to participate in fun events and workshops while learning one of Canada’s fastest growing sports.
Media Contact:
Ken Jeffers
Ontario Schools Cricket Association
647-467-1946
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The Crown Cricket and Canada