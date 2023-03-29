HavenLock Releases Power G Lockdown Security System
We are proud to launch this product and service not only to our education customers, but also to houses of worship, and our commercial customers across the entire market.”
— Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenLock Inc., a Tennessee-based veteran-owned company and the creator of the innovative Haven Lockdown system, has announced the release of a Power G version of their popular school safety and commercial locking system.
Over the past year HavenLock worked with several industry leaders in building, testing, and certifying the Power G variant of its locking system. It boasts up to a 5-year battery life, 1 mile of straight line of sight communication with connectivity to best-in-class security panels and cloud technologies. Backed by the Department of Homeland Security Safety Act and the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools, Haven Lockdown is the safest, strongest, and most advanced active threat locking system on the market today.
"HavenLock has been working for over a year to release the Power G version of Lockdown on this popular wireless protocol. Working in concert with industry leaders, world class developers, and hardware specialists, we have delivered the most capable, smart, and integrated system in the world. We are proud to launch this product and service not only to our education customers, but also to houses of worship, and our commercial customers across the entire market.” said Alex Bertelli CEO of HavenLock.
HavenLock's innovative, patented, wirelessly connected, servo motor-operated locking strap system is designed to prevent active shooters and other aggressors from gaining access to interior rooms, while alerting first responders to the location of the threat. There are multiple methods to activate/deactivate the system, including push buttons, key fobs, security panels, key switches, and mobile applications. The company's flagship product, Haven Lockdown, is a universal door locking apparatus that is mounted to a typical commercial door frame to control and prevent access to a specified area. Lockdown is one of the strongest locks ever created, made from a unique combination of materials never used before in an access control device. It has a holding force of 2,000 lbs., a dynamic force resistance threshold of 300 ft-lbs., and includes an accelerometer to detect and notify users of an attempted breach event.
HavenLock is a veteran-owned company that designs products to keep people safe at home, work, church, and school. The company was created by military special operations veterans based on combat experiences overseas. HavenLock offers a range of products for the connected home and commercial space, with installations in every type of facility nationwide. Haven is actively working with several partners in the access control space, including Johnson Controls and Alarm.com. The U.S. Air Force has awarded several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants to HavenLock to continue developing its patented technology for both military and commercial applications. HavenLock is supported by Veteran Ventures Capital, a Venture Capital firm focused on capitalizing and supporting veteran entrepreneurs in starting, scaling, and growing their businesses.
For more information about HavenLock and its products, visit their website at havenlockdown.com.
.
Media Contact:
Alex Bertelli
havenlockdown.com
HavenLock, Inc.
support@havenlock.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.