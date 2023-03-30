Bridging the Gap: Dr. Pietro Vavalli Connects Periodontitis to Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Obstetric Risks
Uncovering the Hidden Connections Between Oral Health and Overall Well-being: A Comprehensive Analysis by Dr. Pietro VavalliROME, ITALY, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pietro Vavalli, a leading dental expert, recently discussed the correlation between periodontitis and various systemic diseases, emphasizing the importance of oral health in overall well-being. Periodontitis, a chronic infection affecting the tooth's supporting structures – bone, ligament, and gum – has been linked to an increased risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, adverse effects on pre-existing diabetes, and complications during pregnancy, such as premature and underweight births.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), periodontitis affects nearly half of the U.S. adult population aged 30 and above, making it a significant public health concern. The disease is often associated with poor oral hygiene and lifestyle factors like smoking, which contribute to the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the oral cavity.
Dr. Vavalli explains that in patients with atherosclerotic plaques, the bacteria present in the oral cavity can travel through the bloodstream and colonize these plaques, leading to inflammation and potential obstruction of essential blood vessels supplying the heart. Blood tests in patients with severe periodontitis reveal elevated levels of C-reactive protein and white blood cells, indicating infection. Some studies suggest that the link between periodontitis and cardiovascular diseases may be due to an autoimmune response caused by similarities between bacterial antigens, such as HSP proteins, and human proteins (Lockhart et al., 2012).
A recent systematic review and meta-analysis conducted by Sanz et al. (2020) found a significant association between periodontitis and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with periodontitis patients showing a 22% increased risk of developing the condition compared to those without periodontitis. This underscores the need for increased awareness and improved preventive measures for periodontal disease.
According to Dr. Vavalli, periodontitis can negatively impact glycemic control, while diabetes can exacerbate periodontitis. The exact mechanism behind this relationship is not yet clear but may be related to altered inflammatory responses observed in patients with diabetes and periodontitis. A study by Preshaw et al. (2012) reported a bidirectional relationship between diabetes and periodontitis, where each condition can influence the other's severity and progression. Diabetic patients with poor glycemic control are more prone to developing periodontitis, and periodontitis can further impair glycemic control in these patients, increasing the risk of diabetes-related complications.
Excess inflammation and bacteremia in pregnant women with periodontitis may trigger an inflammatory process in the placenta and fetus, likely due to increased cytokines. These substances significantly heighten the chances of inflammation, causing abnormalities in the placenta. A review by Ide and Papapanou (2013) discussed the potential mechanisms linking periodontitis to adverse pregnancy outcomes and found that maternal periodontitis could increase the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight in infants.
Dr. Vavalli concludes that it is crucial for dentists, including general practitioners, to have a basic understanding of periodontal disease to identify and diagnose it accurately. By doing so, they can implement appropriate measures for disinfection and maintain oral health, which in turn can help prevent systemic diseases previously mentioned. Dentists should also collaborate with other healthcare professionals, such as physicians and obstetricians, to ensure a comprehensive approach to patient care and the prevention of systemic complications associated with periodontitis.
