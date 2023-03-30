The World's First Interchangeable Coin-Sized Compass by Septem Studio

Take your navigation to the next level with this compact and mighty Path Finder in solid brass or grade 5 titanium with an IPX8 waterproof rating.

LONDON, UK, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Septem Studio proudly announces the launch of its 9th Kickstarter project Path-22 , an interchangeable coin-sized compass crafted from solid brass or grade 5 titanium with an IPX8 waterproof rating. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, urban explorers, and everyday adventurers, this compact and mighty pathfinder embodies the essence of a powerful mini compass in its most refined form.As Steven Wong, the product designer says, "Our mission is to create tools that are effortless to carry, no matter where the journey leads. Path-22 embodies this spirit, eliminating the bulk and inconvenience of traditional compasses for a seamless experience every day."In life's unpredictable moments, a compass can be crucial. Path-22's groundbreaking design features a replaceable liquid-filled or air-filled compass core, adapting effortlessly to various environments and keeping users prepared for any adventure. The ultra-sleek design allows for versatile attachment to virtually anything, such as backpacks, jackets, keyrings, or first aid kits, making it perfect for any indoor or outdoor scenario.Crafted from solid brass or grade 5 titanium, the exceptional durability of Path-22 ensures it remains unbreakable and dependable, even in the harshest environments. It is designed to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, making it a valuable addition to daily essentials or survival kits.Compasses are essential navigation tools for pinpointing directions and come in two distinct varieties: liquid-filled and air-filled. Path-22's innovative design allows users to customize their compass to their exact needs. Its interchangeable and replaceable compass core lets users choose between liquid-filled or air-filled options, and switch it out depending on personal preferences or environmental conditions.With Path-22, users can effortlessly navigate their way with confidence, customized to their preferences for an unparalleled outdoor experience. The innovative design combines functionality, beauty, and minimalism, making it the ultimate everyday carry.At the core of Septem Studio is a passion for creating innovative, lasting products. Since its first Kickstarter project in 2019, the company has been driven by the support and enthusiasm of its remarkable community. By continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible, Septem Studio, together with its backers, is building something truly special, and the launch of the Path-22 compass is another exciting step in that journey.As the Path-22 project goes live on Kickstarter, Septem Studio is excited to offer early supporters the opportunity to pre-order this revolutionary compass at a discounted price. By backing the project now, adventurers and everyday carry enthusiasts can secure their own Path-22 compass and be among the first to experience the seamless integration of style, functionality, and adaptability it offers. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your navigation experience and be a part of this extraordinary journey. Head over to their Kickstarter project now and secure your early-bird discount today!Campaign Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/septemstudio/path-22-the-interchangeable-coin-sized-compass?ref=dcm42w Media Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12QLIkwdnVgikdPCY3hWTKZytYeXPNpp3

