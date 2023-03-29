RT 2 MARSHFIELD CLOSED

There were 2,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,143 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The roadway is closed in the area of 7202 US Route 2 Marshfield due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.