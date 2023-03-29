Submit Release
RT 2 MARSHFIELD CLOSED

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The roadway is closed in the area of 7202 US Route 2 Marshfield due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

RT 2 MARSHFIELD CLOSED

