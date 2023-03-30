Exquisite Air Charter projects steady demand and shorter flights to continue throughout 2023

Exquisite Air Charter projects steady demand and shorter flights
Exquisite Air Charter releases quarterly report on business aviation industry projections for the remainder of 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exquisite Air Charter, the private aviation company with a global presence, released its quarterly report on business aviation industry projections for the remainder of 2023, announcing that private aviation demand should remain steady, below 2022 and above pre-Covid levels, primarily fueled by shorter flights.
While demand has peaked around the globe, all signs show that it will remain well above pre-covid levels, as reported in December by the company, which is explained in part by the first-time private jet flyers that entered the market due to the outbreak and aren’t ready yet to return to commercial aviation due to mounting inefficiencies, especially during national and global peak travel seasons.
Furthermore, as recently reported by WingX, 53% of business jet flights in early 2023 in the U.S. were only 1.5 hours long or less, a trend that according to Rena Davenport, CEO of Exquisite Air Charter, will remain constant throughout 2023. “We are getting a lot of requests for light jets for shorter trips, the Citation Bravo, Nextant 400XTi, and Learjet 31 are the three most chartered in the past 2-3 months. Also, some turboprops like King Air, Pilatus PC-12, and Avanti II.”
She adds, “big plane usage is down today because when the market was completely overwhelmed during Covid-19 it was difficult to find availability on ultra-long-range jets that would approve a shorter flight – owners and management companies refused to even quote the shorter trips.”
Furthermore, the company reports that the industry is still a very strong one-way market, with prices remaining high with no signs to return to pre-covid levels.
“While this trend might change for busy travel holidays like the upcoming Fourth of July, we envision the one-way market to remain strong while allowing customers to obtain great deals through empty leg opportunities, which usually sell at near half the price for the same route and aircraft”, concludes Davenport.
For more information on this topic or to arrange an interview with Rena Davenport on industry-related issues, please contact Exquisite Air Charter’s press team at media@exquisiteaircharter.com.
About Exquisite Air Charter
Exquisite Air Charter is a global boutique operation headquartered in Los Angeles that builds long-term relationships and provides very personalized service to every customer. Exquisite Air Charter’s aviation knowledge and expertise facilitate relationships with executives at the most highly regarded operators in the world and those relationships assist us in providing top-notch service to our clients.
