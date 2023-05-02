Exquisite Air Charter's New Empty Leg Notification Program
The Empty Leg Notification Program by Exquisite Air Charter provides a convenient and easy-to-use platform for receiving notifications of empty leg flights.
Access to empty leg flight notifications will revolutionize the private jet industry, and we are proud to lead the way with this innovative solution."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exquisite Air Charter, a leading private aviation company with a global presence, announced the release of their new Empty Leg Notification Program today. This innovative program will allow private jet charter clients to receive email notifications of empty-leg flights that match their chosen arrival and/or departure airports, providing them with more opportunities to optimize their jet travel. If clients prefer not to receive email notifications, industry-wide empty leg availability is displayed, in a searchable format, on Exquisite Air Charter’s website.
Empty-leg flights refer to the one-way private jet flights that would otherwise be flown empty after transporting passengers to their destination. These flights can provide a cost-effective way for passengers to travel on private jets, as they offer discounted rates when compared to traditional private jet flights.
The new Empty Leg Notification Program by Exquisite Air Charter provides a convenient and easy-to-use platform for receiving notifications of available empty-leg flights. The program is accessible through desktop and mobile devices, offering convenience and flexibility to users.
"We are very excited to launch the Empty Leg Notification Program," said Rena Davenport, CEO. "Access to empty leg flight notifications will revolutionize the private jet industry, and we are proud to lead the way with this innovative solution."
The program allows users to specify their flight routes and delivers notifications that make it easier to filter through the available options and find the perfect flight. The user-friendly interface and detailed information provided for each empty leg flight, such as the aircraft model, aircraft seating capacity, the date(s) of the available flight, and often the price (not including taxes) makes the entire process smooth and hassle-free.
The release of this program is expected to have a significant impact on the private jet industry, providing private jet charter clients with a unique opportunity to save money while flying in style.
About Exquisite Air Charter
Exquisite Air Charter is a global boutique operation headquartered in Los Angeles that builds long-term relationships and provides very personalized service to every customer. Exquisite Air Charter’s aviation knowledge and expertise facilitate relationships with executives at the most highly regarded operators in the world and those relationships assist us in providing top-notch service to our clients.
