Centre Technologies Named on CRN’s 2023 Tech Elite 250

For the first time, Centre Technologies has been recognized by CRN's Tech 250 List for 2023.
This is an accomplishment we don't take lightly. We are proud to be the #1 MSP in Texas with a mindset for future-ready success!”
— Todd Smith, CTO at Centre Technologies
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies has been recognized by The Channel Co. in their 2023 CRN Tech 250 list as a top Managed Service Provider in North America. This award follows their previous selection for CRN's MSP 500 in February.
Centre Technologies has been featured on multiple CRN lists, including Solution Provider and Managed Service Provider. 2023 marks its first time being listed on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list.
This recognition singles out Centre Technologies for their partnerships, services, and solution offerings that are innovative, future-ready, and ground breaking in the tech industry. Centre focuses on businesses in the greater Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin areas with the goal to offer enterprise experiences and personalized service with a local touch. Centre Technologies' operational efficiency not only guarantees exceptional managed services but also fosters continuous growth, enabling them to provide quality solutions to their customers.
CRN’s 2023 Tech Elite 250 List is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most certifications from multiple reputable partners. This year’s list is includes solution providers that have achieved top partner program status with Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and VMware.
Because of these prestigious partnerships, Centre continues to offer services such as Cloud Solutions through Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services , enhanced storage, servers, and computer virtualization through VMware, and additional software solutions through their Gold status Dell partnership. Centre continues to pursue the highest status levels with their partners and solutions to provide value and customer service to businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas.
For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The Tech Elite 250 list is featured in the March 2023 issue of CRN and online.
About Centre Technologies
As a local IT services company, Centre Technologies unites Texas hospitality with award winning expertise. Businesses trust Centre to eliminate IT headaches by being a champion for their vision and goals. We are a Managed, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services provider known for delivering enterprise experience and personalized service with a local touch. Committed to customer satisfaction, we make sure that whatever the task, we do it right.
