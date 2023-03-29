Submit Release
Arab America Foundation Announces 20 Under 20 Awardees for 2023

20 Under 20 Recognizes Accomplished Young Arab Americans Under the Age of 20

It’s truly inspiring to witness young Arab Americans embracing their cultural heritage and asserting their voices. Their success gives us hope for the future”
— Warren David, President, Arab America
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of their 20 Under 20 initiative. Twenty Arab Americans from throughout the U.S. were announced. Five judges from different states reviewed the applications anonymously (without identification of name or ethnicity).

The awardees are Baseem Abusneineh, Dean Aesh, Sara Alduais, Adriana Eid, Tala Eisouh, Nouha Elyazidi, Maryam Guerrab, Mona Habayeb, Maria Haddad, Ahmed Hauter, Salma Heram, Layla Ibrahim, Saif Juma, Rania Juma, Reem Killawi, Razaan Killawi, Ammer Qaddumi, Serena Saleh, Taleen Timani, and Jacob Toomey.

20 Under 20 in 2022 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights students (16–20 years old) who achieved spectacular success in academics, work/internships, community service, and extracurricular activities (such as clubs, sports, music, arts, and writing). Also, we acknowledge achievements demonstrating, but not limited to, outstanding leadership, dedication to a career path, new initiatives, and commitment to Arab American heritage and culture.

“As we announce the names of the ’20 Under 20′ winners, we proudly acknowledge their exceptional achievements and contributions to our society,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. He added, “It’s truly inspiring to witness young Arab Americans embracing their cultural heritage and asserting their voices. Their success gives us hope for the future, and we eagerly anticipate the day when these outstanding individuals assume leadership positions, representing a new era of Arab American excellence in our global community.”

The awardees are under the age of 20, excel in their studies, work actively in their communities to help their peers and demonstrate a commitment to their Arab heritage. The competition was open to all students who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. All awardees have shown remarkable leadership in their academics and in their extracurricular activities. They have exemplified what it means to be an Arab American in an increasingly multinational world.

The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinator, Nabelah Ghareeb as well as the prestigious panel of judges.

The 20 Under 20 awardees for the class of 2023 will be honored at the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit in the fall of 2023.

The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of the AAF is to Promote the Arab heritage and empower Arab Americans; Educate Americans about Arab identity and culture, and Connect Arab Americans to each other and to other communities.

