For Women's History Month, NaVOBA is Excited to Announce the 2023 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year®!

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) hosted their annual Women's Veteran Business Enterprise of the Year® award during the 2023 WBENC conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The venue, The Gaylord Opryland Resort, provided an amazing atmosphere for both the conference and the 2023 WVBEOY award ceremony, sponsored by T-Mobile.
NaVOBA hosted this annual celebration of influential veteran women in business on the evening of March 21st to round off Women's History Month with the WBENC Conference. In partnership with T-Mobile, NaVOBA hosted a mixer attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and empowered women from many different walks of life.
Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's Chief Development Officer, opened the event with a practical discussion about how these women in business are recognized and why all gathered to participate.
Keynote speakers included the 2022 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient, Barbara Kent, President & CEO of Birdy Boutique.
Beth Fynbo, Owner of Busy Baby, LLC, and Laura Reed, Co-Owner of Cork Tree Creative were awarded as 'Women's Veteran's Business Enterprises® We Love.'
T-Mobile's Supplier Diversity Sr. Program Manager, Stacie Harwood, awarded the 2023 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year to accomplished entrepreneur Renée Krieg.
NaVOBA is excited to celebrate with Renée Krieg, Founder of Vertical Athletics, and recipient of the 2023 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year award!
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com
To learn more about NaVOBAs Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE/SDVBE) programs please visit our certification page at www.navoba.org/certification.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE). NaVOBAs mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for Americas Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
