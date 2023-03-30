EGR USA Introduces April Gift Card Rebate for the Electric or Manual EGR RollTrac™ Bed Cover
EGR USA in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, is introducing a gift card rebate for purchases of the award-winning EGR RollTrac™ bed cover.ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, is introducing a gift card rebate for purchases of the award-winning EGR RollTrac™ bed cover. Consumers may qualify for the rebate by purchasing either a new EGR RollTrac electric or manual retractable bed cover in the USA or Canada between April 1 through April 30, 2023. Qualifying USA residents will receive a gift card valued at $150 (USD), and Canadian residents can qualify for a gift card valued at $200 (CAD). This easy to enter online rebate is simple to apply for either at www.egrusa.com or at a participating installer by scanning a QR code.
Designed to be the ultimate bed cover on the market, the EGR RollTrac offers the highest level of security and convenience with a best-in-class water management system to ensure the cargo bed stays dry and protected. The manual and electric bed cover has a universal T-Rail for aftermarket accessories. The cover’s compact canister ensures maximum use of the truck’s cargo bed.
EGR RollTrac manual and electric bed covers are available for most late-model pickups including Ram, Chevy/GMC, Ford and the Jeep Gladiator. They are uniquely designed with all aluminum construction in a beautiful UV-protected black matte finish that is tough, hardcore, and stylish. For the electric model, buttons are located at the rear corner of the side rails for easy and quick operation, and the vehicle’s key fob can be used to lock and unlock the bed cover remotely, just like your truck.
To qualify for EGR USA’s April rebate, the RollTrac must be purchased during the official rebate time period (4/1/23 – 4/30/23 by 11:59 p.m. PT) and the rebate form must be completed in full. Only purchases made in the USA and Canada qualify for the gift card rebate.
For more information about the EGR’s April Rebate or to learn more about EGR USA truck accessories, call 800.757.7075, view this video or visit egrusa.com. To find a dealer, visit EGR’s Dealer Locator here. To keep up with the latest EGR USA products, promotions, and company news, visit these social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, or Twitter.
