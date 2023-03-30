Reviva Labs introduces its Reviva Reward Points for shoppers at revivalabs.com

Reviva Labs Logo Reviva Reward Points - Shop Earn Redeem

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs has officially launched its Reviva Reward Points program after a successful pilot program. Shoppers can earn points for each purchase made at revivalabs.com. Upon creating an account, customers can start earning points to use towards their favorite Reviva skincare products. Moreover, the more a customer shops, the more points they can earn, which gives them access to even more rewards and benefits.

Reviva Reward Points is the easy new way for customers to earn savings on Reviva purchases. With this program, customers can apply their accumulated points at checkout, which is a part of Reviva's commitment to helping shoppers save money. “And yes, you can use coupon codes while redeeming points to enhance your savings and rewards,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “It’s another way we’ve kept the philosophy of Stephen and Judy alive… by offering effective skin care affordably – but now with bonus points too!”

How do shoppers earn points?

Reviva’s goal was to keep the program simple. So, earning rewards points at revivalabs.com is as easy as possible. Each time a purchase is made at revivalabs.com shoppers can earn points. For example:

• 3 points for every dollar spent (e.g., spend $45, get 135 points)

• 100 points equal $1.00 (e.g., 1000 points = $10.00)

• Points do NOT expire (if not redeemed)

Shoppers can also receive bonus reward points by completing various activities, such as completing their profile, adding their birthday, and more. Reviva plans to grow the Reviva Reward Points program over time with new ways to earn points and additional redemption opportunities. Customers that opt into the program, and create a profile, can manage rewards, see their point balances, and find activities to complete to earn additional rewards.

You can learn more about Reviva Labs Reward Points program by visiting revivalabs.com/reward-points. Or simply start shopping and earning rewards points – it’s just that simple.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For fifty years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.