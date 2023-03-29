Protect your refund this tax season

There were 2,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,061 in the last 365 days.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) are urging taxpayers to be on guard against tax-time identity theft and tax refund fraud, which is when a fraudster uses someone else’s personal information to file a false tax return to steal their refund. It’s important to take proactive measures to protect your identity and to respond promptly if the SCDOR contacts you about your return and refund.
The SCDOR uses a variety of security measures to protect taxpayers’ personal information and prevent tax refund fraud, including checking for signs of fraud as the first step of processing a taxpayer’s South Carolina Individual Income Tax return. In some instances, the SCDOR may mail taxpayers an Identity Verification Notice as part of this process. Last year, the SCDOR sent more than 54,000 of these letters to taxpayers in an effort to verify their identities.
Most taxpayers who receive an Identity Verification Notice aren’t expecting it, but it’s an important step in fighting tax fraud and ensuring taxpayers get the correct refund. If you receive one of these notices, be sure to respond promptly so the SCDOR can resolve the issue and send you your refund.
The SCDOR’s Identity Verification Notices ask taxpayers to verify their identity one of two ways:
Both the Identity Verification Quiz and the Individual Code Verification are accessible by visiting MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov and clicking Verify My Identity on the homepage.
The Identity Verification Notice also gives taxpayers the option of sending in identity verification documentation by email, fax, or mail. Instructions are included on the Identity Verification Notice, though the SCDOR strongly encourages you to use MyDORWAY, if possible. It’s the fastest, safest way to validate your identity with the SCDOR.
If you do not validate your identity with the SCDOR, your return will be removed from processing until the matter is resolved. This means you will not receive any refund due until you are able to verify your identity, so it is important not to ignore your Identity Verification Notice.
The primary reason taxpayers say they did not respond to the verification notice is that they have moved since filing their return and did not update their mailing address with the SCDOR. Be sure the SCDOR has your updated address if you have moved recently.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) has tips for protecting your identity from online thieves:
Visit the SCDOR's Security Center and the IRS’s Identity Theft Central, then download the SCDCA's free scam guide "Ditch the Pitch." Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube and subscribe to ReveNews to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tax tips, and available resources.
About SCDCA
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To report scams and ID theft, call SCDCA's Identity Theft Unit at 1-844-TELL DCA (835-5322) or visit consumer.sc.gov and click the Identity Theft Unit tab.
About the SCDOR
The South Carolina Department of Revenue aims to administer the revenue and regulatory laws of the State with integrity, effectiveness and fairness to all taxpayers, while maintaining the highest security and the protection of taxpayer information. Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit.