Local Mortgage Broker licensed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Offers USDA Loans to Westport and Dartmouth Residents

This cost-effective mortgage is designed for low-to-moderate income individuals looking to purchase a single-family home in rural or suburban areas.
FAIRHAVEN, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onshore Mortgage, LLC, a local mortgage broker, now offers USDA Home Loans to residents of Westport and Dartmouth, MA, as well as other rural areas throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The USDA Home Loan is a cost-effective mortgage loan option that was designed for low-to-moderate income individuals looking to purchase a single-family home in rural or suburban areas. This loan is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of its Rural Development Guaranteed Housing Loan program.
“We are excited that our lending partners have allowed us the opportunity to offer USDA Home Loans to our borrowers in Westport and Dartmouth, MA” said Grant R. Menard, President of Onshore Mortgage, LLC. “The loan program offers a variety of homeownership benefits, including no down payment, competitive interest rates and low monthly insurance premiums which help make homeownership more affordable.”
Onshore Mortgage, LLC. is a full-service mortgage broker licensed in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company works with a variety of wholesale lenders and third-party providers to offer a wide range of mortgage products such as Conventional, FHA, VA, JUMBO, Asset Only, Construction and USDA Home Loans. Onshore Mortgages' application process is 100% online and paper-free. You can apply, review your credit, upload, and sign loan documents instantly and securely through their web portal.
As a mortgage broker, Onshore Mortgage, LLC. submits USDA eligible loans which are funded though their wholesale lenders. Onshore Mortgage, LLC is not affiliated with any government agencies, including USDA and cannot guarantee acceptance into any loan program or product. “We arrange but do not make loans" states Grant R. Menard (NMLS#17308).
Onshore Mortgage, LLC. is committed to helping its clients find the right loan product to meet their needs. The company offers personalized mortgage solutions, and has over 25 years’ experience assisting families with the homebuying process.
For more information about USDA loans or other loan products offered by Onshore Mortgage, LLC. please visit https://www.onshoremortgage.com/ or call (508) 801-4815. They are licensed as a Mortgage Broker by the Massachusetts Division of Banks NMLS# MB1995582, Licensed by the Rhode Island Division of Banking NMLS# 20214235LB.
