Onshore Mortgage, LLC. Offers "One-Time Close" Construction loans for Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents
With a low down payment and only one closing our new construction loan makes building a home accessible to more borrowers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.FAIRHAVEN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onshore Mortgage, LLC. a Fairhaven, MA mortgage broker with over 25 years experience is proud to announce the release of their "One-Time Close" New Construction loan program. This mortgage can help buyers who are looking to build new construction in Massachusetts and Rhode Island finance a new home construction project with the faster, cheaper mortgage experience Onshore Mortgage, LLC is known for.
This program is designed to provide buyers and builders with more flexibility and convenience, as they can now access the funds they need in one simple mortgage closing. The one-time close new construction loan allows buyers to avoid the hassle of having to close multiple loans during the construction process, saving time and money.
The loan is available on single-family and multi family homes up to 4-units for any primary residence purchases.
Buyers can use the loan to purchase the home's land, pay for construction and development costs, as well as cover the costs of fixtures and appliances. During the build period, the borrower can enjoy a lower, interest-only payment.
The loan is backed by a long-term, Conventional fixed-rate mortgage and provides buyers with the peace of mind that their loan interest rate won't change over the 11 month required build time. It also offers a lower down payment than most construction loans and provides buyers with more flexibility on how they can use their loan funds. Once the loan is complete, borrowers can float down to secure a lower interest rate if the market dramatically changes or stay locked in if the market shifts higher. Ready to build? Apply Online Today to see if you qualify!
This loan also gives general contractors more freedom to build unique dream homes for their clients, rather than cookie-cutter developments. Get paid faster. Once the loan is closed, the cash is ready to be used for labor and materials. It also saves the expense of having to pay for the build up front and then find a buyer.
Onshore Mortgage, LLC also specializes in numerous other residential mortgage loan types such as Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, JUMBO, Asset Only. Check out our programs list for full details. Onshore Mortgage, LLC. has a intuitive encrypted digital system that empowers borrowers to upload their documentation securely and with complete transparency.
Licensed as a Mortgage Broker by the Massachusetts Division of Banks NMLS# MB1995582, Licensed by the Rhode Island Division of Banking NMLS# 20214235LB, Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator - Grant R. Menard NMLS MLO #17308. Check out their 5-Star Google Reviews.
