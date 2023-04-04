Paramount Commerce Celebrates 20 Years Of Simplifying Payments

Paramount Commerce marks two decades of delivering innovative firsts for Canada’s payments industry
TORONTO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading bank-account-based payment partner, is celebrating its 20th milestone anniversary of simplifying payments. The company has delivered real-world value through real-time payments, a best-in-class user experience, and sophisticated risk management strategies, creating raving fans of both merchants and consumers.
Since its creation in 2003, Paramount Commerce has been consistently achieving industry firsts, such as enabling consumers to make online purchases directly from their bank account without funding an e-Wallet. Now, 20 years later, the company continues to deliver on its promise of simplifying payments through its focus on innovation including the recently launched One-Click payments feature. With the help of an extraordinary team, Paramount Commerce is now Canada’s top provider of bank account-based payments.
“As we mark the 20th anniversary, it has allowed us to celebrate our progress in alternative payments and offer gratitude to our merchants,” says Dave Roe, COO of Paramount Commerce. “It has been a memorable journey with a truly amazing team. I am honoured to work alongside such an intelligent, hardworking, and driven team of professionals, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”
This milestone anniversary follows the recent news that Paramount Commerce has exceeded one million unique customers. In the last two decades, the company has facilitated millions of payments worth over 100 billion dollars. Paramount Commerce specializes in hyper-growth industries and has attracted some of the biggest brands across online gaming, international remittance, and digital commerce.
About Paramount Commerce
Paramount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada's leading bank account-based payment partner. Our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. Offering one-click payments, a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 20 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com
