Entrepreneur Eduardo Volpato Launches Christian-Inspired Brunch Spot, Seventh, in Portugal's Capital

Seventh, a new brunch spot that combines Christian influences with gastronomy, has launched in the Portuguese capital and is now expanding worldwide.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventh, a new brunch spot that combines Christian influences with gastronomy, has launched in the Portuguese capital and is now expanding worldwide. The brainchild of Italian-Brazilian businessman Eduardo Volpato, Seventh was born out of a passion for Portugal and a desire to create a unique dining experience that nourishes both the body and soul.

Volpato, who has a background in private security, marketing, personal development, writing, and philanthropy, moved to Lisbon in 2021 with his family after experiencing safety concerns in his native Brazil. He fell in love with Portugal and its people, and decided to create something that combined his entrepreneurial spirit, his Christian faith, and his love for gastronomy.

"Seventh is not just another brunch spot, it's a place where food is prepared with love and care, and where people come to feel different and better than when they arrived," says Volpato. "We believe that when food is cooked with love, it nourishes not only the body but also the soul."

The concept was an instant hit when Seventh opened its doors in Chiado in 2022, and the company quickly expanded to Cascais in 2023. Now, the team is planning to take the brand global, with Milan and Manhattan on the horizon.

The company's name reflects Volpato's Christian faith, but he emphasizes that Seventh is not a religious establishment. "I am a Christian, and I act like that, but Seventh is open to everyone, regardless of their beliefs," he says. "We want to create a space where people can come together, enjoy good food, and feel loved and cared for."

Seventh's success is built on a foundation of excellent service and exceptional food, with a team of employees who share Volpato's passion for hospitality and gastronomy. The company's values are centered on charity, and a portion of its profits goes to support social causes in Brazil and beyond.

"Charity is a fundamental principle of Christianity, and it's something that we take very seriously at Seventh," says Volpato. "We want to make a positive impact on the world, and we believe that every little bit counts."

Seventh's spaces are designed to be warm, welcoming, and full of character, with decorations from all over the world, motivational quotes, and little touches that make each corner unique. "We want people to feel like they're at home when they come to Seventh," says Volpato. "We want them to feel loved, cared for, and inspired."

Despite the competitive brunch market in Portugal, Seventh has already earned a reputation as one of the best spots in town, with rave reviews on TripAdvisor and a loyal following of customers who appreciate the company's commitment to quality, service, and charity.

Seventh's next location will be in the heart of Lisbon, near Avenida da Liberdade, with plans for further expansion in Europe and beyond. With a philosophy that combines Christian values, gastronomic excellence, and a commitment to charity, Seventh is poised to become a global brand that brings people together and nourishes both body and soul.