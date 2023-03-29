New Haven Barracks - UPDATE Missing Person

There were 2,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,972 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001078
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2023 @ 1940 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person
MISSING: Colby Wyatt Johnson
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
UPDATE: On March 28, 2023 Colby Johnson and his dog, Koko, were located safe.
On March 27th, 2023 at approximately 1940 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a missing person, Colby Johnson, reported by family. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 1100 hours on March 25th, 2023 in a grey 2014 Ford F-350 bearing a VT registration plate of 347A760. Johnson left to run to a local store in Addison county and was expected to return home but never did. Johnson is described as 6’ 2” 185 lbs. with short blonde hair, and green eyes. Johnson is believed to be wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with dark blue jeans and navy blue slip-on sneakers. Johnson is accompanied by his dog, a German Shepard name “Koko.” If located please contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.
Trooper Jacqueline June (468)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov