Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,972 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks - UPDATE Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23B5001078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Nicole Twamley                         

STATION:     New Haven Barracks                

CONTACT#:  (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:  03/26/2023  @ 1940 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

 

MISSING:  Colby Wyatt Johnson                                            

AGE:  25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Panton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 UPDATE: On March 28, 2023 Colby Johnson and his dog, Koko, were located safe.

On March 27th, 2023 at approximately 1940 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a missing person, Colby Johnson, reported by family. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 1100 hours on March 25th, 2023 in a grey 2014 Ford F-350 bearing a VT registration plate of 347A760. Johnson left to run to a local store in Addison county and was expected to return home but never did. Johnson is described as 6’ 2” 185 lbs. with short blonde hair, and green eyes. Johnson is believed to be wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with dark blue jeans and navy blue slip-on sneakers. Johnson is accompanied by his dog, a German Shepard name “Koko.” If located please contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.

 

 

Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks - UPDATE Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more