New Haven Barracks - UPDATE Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2023 @ 1940 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

MISSING: Colby Wyatt Johnson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE: On March 28, 2023 Colby Johnson and his dog, Koko, were located safe.

On March 27th, 2023 at approximately 1940 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a missing person, Colby Johnson, reported by family. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 1100 hours on March 25th, 2023 in a grey 2014 Ford F-350 bearing a VT registration plate of 347A760. Johnson left to run to a local store in Addison county and was expected to return home but never did. Johnson is described as 6’ 2” 185 lbs. with short blonde hair, and green eyes. Johnson is believed to be wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with dark blue jeans and navy blue slip-on sneakers. Johnson is accompanied by his dog, a German Shepard name “Koko.” If located please contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.

Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov