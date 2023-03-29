Choice Market Secures Funding to Scale Mini-Mart Format and Grow Senior Leadership Team

Choice Market Secures Funding to Scale Mini-Mart Format
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Choice Market, Colorado’s leader in grocery and convenience innovation, announced today a funding round led by Denver Angels, Kimco Realty, Jogan Health, and other private investors. To date, the company has raised nearly $10MM across multiple rounds. The company is also announcing four new hires to join the team at Choice Market, bringing significant leadership experience with roles in Grocery and Food & Beverage. This growth investment will support Choice Market as the company expands its network of small format markets, including its AI-powered, fully autonomous “Mini-Mart” format.
“The Choice Market team is proud of our rapid growth this past year powered by our commitment to provide fresh and healthy food to the Colorado community and beyond,” says Mike Fogarty, Choice Market’s Founder, and CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our innovative grocery model and reach even more consumers with high-quality groceries and fresh meals in a convenient manner.”
Given the success of its first fully cashier-less Mini-Mart launched at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in October 2022, Choice plans to rapidly scale this format nationally through strategic partnerships with leading hospitals, apartment developers, venues, airports, EV charging stations, and college campuses.
"We believe in the mission of Choice Market and see an abundance of opportunities for their various store formats. The Mini-Mart concept is particularly scaleable and ripe with innovation. When we started looking at Choice Market, we realized we were uniquely equipped to provide value with several Denver Angels members having significant expertise and infrastructure in the industries that Choice Market touches,” said David Prichard CEO of Denver Angels.
Dan Dietrich, CEO of Jogan Health, states: “Choice’s commitment to providing shoppers with locally sourced groceries and fresh meals is a mission that is perfectly aligned with Jogan. Our investment in Choice Market is undeniable proof that Jogan, once a staffing-centric company, is now looking to improve the wellness of the community at large.”
Choice Market has also announced the onboarding of four key hires: Amanda Dentici as Chief Operating Officer, Merlin Verrier as Senior Director of Culinary Operations, Dennis Apreza as Senior Director of Retail Operations, and Peter Haslam as Controller. These four new senior leaders have a combined 80 years of experience in the Grocery and Food & Beverage sectors.
Mike Fogarty expressed confidence in his new team members, “Amanda, Merlin, Dennis, and Peter are all remarkable leaders who have been responsible for the success of leading operators such as Fairway Markets, Walgreens, The Kitchen Restaurant Group, and Graham Elliot’s Michelin star rated restaurant. Their deep experience in all aspects of food and beverage and passion for innovation will help take this company to the next level.”
Choice Market was recently nominated as Chain Store Age’s 2023 Breakout Retailer award for its innovation in brick-and-mortar retailing and currently has five locations in the Denver metro area.
About Choice Market:
Choice Market is a Denver-based omni channel retailer creating a technology-centric network of convenient small format markets and last-mile fulfillment centers curated with high-quality and localized products. With five locations and multiple formats, Choice provides its customers with high-quality and local groceries as well as scratch-prepared fresh meals. Customers are encouraged to download the Choice Shopping App from the Apple Store or Google Play. In addition to allowing customers to shop, the app provides access to Choice Rewards Program. Learn more at www.choicemarket.co
About Denver Angels:
Denver Angels is an investment group of 600+ members committed to finding and investing in the next generation of great Colorado companies. Denver Angels works hard to provide more than just capital to help its portfolio companies succeed by leveraging the deep business experience, infrastructure, and resources of the Denver Angels member base. Learn more at www.DenverAngels.co
About Jogan Health:
Jogan Health was founded on the principle of helping communities in need during healthcare staffing shortages. We delivered hospital surge staffing and public health services to medical facilities and communities all over the country. Today, we continue to put the care back into healthcare by reinventing staffing partnerships and expertly matching healthcare providers with facilities. We also provide public health services and emergency management consulting solutions. We continue to look forward and have expanded into offering innovative technological solutions to the healthcare community at large. Learn more at www.joganhealth.com.
About Kimco Realty:
Kimco Realty® (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Learn more at www.kimcorealty.com.
