Jobma Launches Powerful AI Features to Augment its Digital Interview Platform
Jobma, a leading provider of digital interview tool, is proud to announce the release of new AI features for its users.
We are thrilled to empower Jobma users with meaningful AI capabilities which have been meticulously crafted over several years to provide them with ethical AI solutions. ”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading provider of video interview software, is proud to announce the release of new AI features for its users. These new features are designed to use the power of Artificial Intelligence to enhance their client’s hiring process and make it more efficient, reliable, and effective.
— Krishna Kant, Managing Partner - Jobma
This new update will use meaningful Artificial Intelligence to give recruiters and Hiring Managers more information to make better hiring decisions. With this powerful new technology, Jobma has changed how candidates are interviewed and screened using video interview tool.
One of the most anticipated new features is AI Transcription. This feature automatically transcribes video interviews into text format. With AI Transcription, recruiters can quickly review and analyse candidates’ responses, save time, and make more informed hiring decisions. These transcriptions can also be shared along with the interview videos with your stakeholders.
Another new feature is AI Emotional Analysis. This feature can help Jobma’s users analyse a candidate's emotions while doing a video interview. This provides recruiters with valuable insights into the candidate's emotional state, which can help them make more informed hiring decisions.
Lastly, Jobma has also introduced Live Proctoring into its toolset. Live Proctoring is an advanced feature that allows recruiters to monitor and control online interviews or exams in real time. This feature helps maintain the integrity of the hiring process by detecting and preventing cheating or other forms of misconduct. With Live Proctoring, recruiters can ensure the hiring process is transparent, fair, and unbiased.
In addition to these new features, based on users’ feedback, Jobma has also improved existing branding features. Interview branding has been revamped so Jobma’s users can set up interviews with multiple branding options. This is an excellent option for Staffing and Recruitment firms looking to set up interviews for numerous clients.
Jobma is an award-winning Digital Interview Software used by companies of all sizes to hire better candidates in a shorter period. With these new features and improvements, Jobma continues to be the leading Video Interview software solution in its category.
These new features are available immediately to all Jobma users. Current users can contact the Jobma support team to upgrade and use these new features and improvements.
For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit Jobma's website at www.jobma.com
About Jobma
Jobma is a Digital Interview Software company specialising in providing software solutions for recruitment and the HR industry. With over a decade of industry experience, Jobma has become a trusted provider of Video recruiting software solutions. Its mission is to help democratise access to cutting-edge recruitment technology.
Contact:
Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+1 669-777-3374
abhishekd@jobma.com
