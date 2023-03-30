Created by Black Announced as Strategic Communications Consultancy for BMW Group Middle East

The partnership is set to shape the luxury automotive brand’s communications across the region.

DUBAI, UAE, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BMW Group Middle East has appointed Created By Black as its strategic communications consultancy, with the partnership set to shape the luxury automotive brand’s communications across the region.

“Created By Black’s global footprint and expertise in mobility made them our ideal partners,” said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East. “The team brings a deep understanding of the market and the trends, as well as the broader ecosystem in which we operate. We look forward to working together as we continue engaging with the right audiences in the Middle East region.”

The multi-year appointment will see Created By Black coordinating the Group’s strategic communications efforts, with a focus on connecting BMW Group Middle East’s expertise in circular economy and emissions-free mobility within the broader context of sustainability in the region, a topic of particular note as the UAE gears up to host COP 28 later this year.

“We’re delighted to be working with the team at BMW Group Middle East,” said Dr. Petar Stojanov, Head of Communications and the Future at Created By Black. “As the BMW Group continues on its unique path towards sustainable mobility in an ever-changing market, we’re excited to be working closely with the team to shape the stories and conversations that will define the future of the brand in the region.”

Founded in 2001, Created By Black is an independent multidisciplinary creative agency with over two decades of experience across identity, digital and communications. With a roster of home-grown and multinational clients across diverse industry verticals, Created By Black counts the AMENA Automotive Association and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies as previous mobility clients.

Created By Black has offices in Copenhagen, Washington DC and Dubai.

Find out more at www.createdbyblack.com.

Press & Media Enquiries: