IndiaSoft 2023 turned out to be a platform for significant business collaboration for 47Billion

IndiaSoft 2023 turned out to be a platform for significant business collaboration
47Billion Inc Crystal IT Park Indore India
47Billion team launched its in-house innovation - "Employee Productivity Enhancement Tool." at IndiaSoft 2023
We had meaningful discussions with delegates from across the globe. The event helped us to forge business alliances and understand the latest innovations and continuously evolving tech landscape”
— Rajeev Dixit (CTO, 47Billion)
NEW DELHI , INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 47Billion, a leading IT consulting and Software development company headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, exhibited its technical capabilities and in-house innovations at the prestigious event, the 23rd edition of IndiaSoft 2023.
It was organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) and sponsored by the Government of India. The three days event commenced on March 27, 2023, and witnessed the participation of 1500 tech companies, 200 startups, 50000 visitors, and over 500 overseas buyers from 60+ countries.
It became a juncture for leading tech giants to discuss business opportunities and technological advancements. It acted as a spot for networking with ICT industry experts. For 47Billion, it was a medium for displaying their competencies and business collaborations.
The team also launched its in-house innovation - "Employee Productivity Enhancement Tool." They interacted with several prospects from various industries, specifically Healthcare, Financial Services, and Agriculture.
Adding to this, the company has established its development hubs across India and USA and has guided over 100 companies across the globe toward an incredible digital transformation. Some significant clients are Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Jio.
