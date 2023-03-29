Creatio Honored with 5-Star Rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for the 6th Year in a Row

Since 2017, Creatio has been recognized for its commitment to ensuring its partners’ success and steady growth
BOSTON, MA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced today that its partner program has been acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide provides an ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through their IT channels. CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, and sales support and communication.
A 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships. Creatio’s partner program has been recognized for the last 6 years.
Creatio has a collaborative strategy and is passionate about its partners’ growth. By providing a cutting-edge no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, the company helps its 700+ partners ensure a sustainable revenue stream and opportunities to strengthen their grip on the global market.
Creatio’s partner-driven program includes the following unbeatable advantages:
- Highest commission rates in the industry
- Joint go-to-market strategy tailored to the partner's needs
- Partnership assignments to all prospects and clients
- Dedicated teams with a single mission to make partners successful
- Infinite marketplace opportunities for business growth
To learn more about partnering with Creatio or to find a Creatio-approved partner, visit Creatio’s website.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.
