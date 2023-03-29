nandbox Is Announcing Its New Pricing Update!
nandbox Inc. is thrilled to announce new prices that offer their clients new values.
After nearly two years of offering free services to our clients, we were obliged to take this decision due to the considerable changes in the global economic environment.”KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Is Announcing Its New Pricing Update!
— Hazem Maguid
nandbox Inc. is thrilled to announce new prices that offer their clients new values. Not only did the company update its prices after providing its clients with seven years of high-quality native no-code services at little to no cost, but it also updated its modules, features, and app builder to be more enhanced. The upgrade includes making their iOS system app release through the app builder faster and more efficient.
“We’re excited that our newest price updates will allow our clients to have access to features that are more enhanced and will let them have a seamless app-building experience.” Hazem Maguid, CEO of nandbox Inc., stated. “We aim to deliver better value for our clients and provide them with the most innovative technology to help them unlock their app development potential.”
The company also unlocked annual prices for their clients to help them save money and have the best value in the market for no-code app builders. With its premium plan, which includes a release for iOS and Android, full access to limitless app features, access to six thousand users, fifty GB of storage, and fifteen APK builds per month, its plan is $299 per month, paid annually, and will allow the company’s clients to save up to $718 per year!
“After nearly two years of offering free services to our clients, we were obliged to take this decision due to the considerable changes in the global economic environment.” “Our clients are our top priority, which is why we are granting them two extra weeks to enjoy our free services before they will have to subscribe to one of our newly added plans.” Hazem Maguid, nandbox CEO and Founder
About nandbox Inc.
nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.
For more information, please visit (https://nandbox.com/)
Omar El Bahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube