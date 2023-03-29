Prolockrepair.com Launches Their Repair and Installation Service for Kaba Locks

LIVINGSTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolockrepair.com provides major hotel chains and private residences across the country with spare parts, services, repairs, and even brand-new locks and mechanisms, for when property owners want something done without having to reach out to the original lock manufacturers.
Prolockrepair.com, a lock repair, parts, and installation service provider, has recently updated their stock with spare parts and lock units manufactured by Kaba. In addition to selling spare parts and lock units to residential and commercial organizations, Prolockrepair.com is also offering its repair, maintenance, and installation services for a variety of Kaba lock models.
Prolockrepair.com’s website hosts all the different Kaba lock models for which lock units and spare parts can be found. The models that they currently have include – Kaba 700, 710, 710 II, 760, 770, 790 RFID, and Encoder. From Kaba key programmers, locksets, control boards, reader heads, and lock housings, to Kaba keyless door locks, battery packs, and solenoids, Prolockrepair.com has it all.
Prolockrepair.com specializes in providing the hotel industry with all manner of lock parts, repair services, and locking mechanisms for their individual needs. Depending on what the needs of the property are, they offer a number of different locks with varied safety features. Prolockrepair.com serves as the perfect alternative to heading back to the lock manufacturer every time there is an issue with the locks or every time repair or maintenance service is required.
In order to avail of their services, potential customers need only head over to the Prolockrepair.com website, click on the lock repair link, fill out the given form, and ship the lock that needs repairing to their service center in Livingston, Tennessee.
Prolockrepair.com also offers buyback options to their clients, in case they are redoing the locks of an entire hotel/motel or residential building. They help people get rid of their old locks, while also providing services that install and maintain the new ones. In case there is an exchange to be made on the sale of old locks, Prolockrepairs.com also offers equivalent discount rates on the purchase of new locks.
Most of the repairs made by Prolockrepair.com for hotels and motels are done using pre-used parts, and they come in at the average cost of $65 per lock. The option of purchasing new mechanisms is also available for an additional cost. Prolockrepairs.com ensures that all of their repairs and installations meet the industry standard and in order to ensure this, to ensure this, they even have a 30-day guarantee period.
About Prolockrepair.com -
Prolockrepair.com is one of the most reliable sellers of Kaba locksets and Kaba lock parts in Livingston, TN. They provide all manner of door lock services such as installations, repairs, maintenance, replacement, and other general services. Prolockrepair.com specializes in providing products from major lock brands such as Onity, Kaba, and VingCard, and they provide a range of electronic lock parts such as control boards, solenoids, and batteries.
