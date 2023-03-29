Data Warehouse as a Service market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 21% from US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 to 2028- Analysis by RationalStat
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by RationalStat on “Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028” assesses the global and regional market based on application, vertical, deployment mode, organization size, and region. A comprehensive report on the data warehouse as a service market offers detailed historical and market size projections with a robust market trend analysis. The market size has been provided in market values in terms of US$ million for the time period of 2019-2028. In addition, year-on-year growth rates, market share analysis, services provided by prominent players, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, key end users, potential growth areas, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market study.
Market Overview and Dynamics: The Increasing Role of Business Analytics in Enterprise Management Drives the Demand for DWaaS Globally
The increasing role of business intelligence and data analytics in enterprise management, growing dependence on data-driven decision-making to improve business performance, and the requirement for regulatory governance and security are some of the key factors anticipated to propel the demand for a data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) during the forecast period.
• For significant insights to be derived from the exponential development of statistics, best-in-class data analytics is required. Information wrangling, data analysis, and information storage are the three main components of business intelligence. The foundation of storage is the data warehouse. The popularity of BI solutions is increasing as cloud technology is being embraced by more and more businesses.
• Moreover, the large amount of structured and unstructured data generated across a variety of businesses, including BFSI, retail and eCommerce, government, open space, and manufacturing is also expected to further drive the demand for a data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) across the globe.
Regional Market Insights on Data Warehouse as a Service Market
North America data warehouse as a service market is anticipated to have a significant market share, due to the availability of technologically-advanced data warehouse infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to gain substantial growth across data warehouse as a service market during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment and technological advancements in the region. BFSI is one of the major industry verticals in APAC followed by manufacturing and E-Commerce. In Europe, the data warehouse as a service market is estimated to experience robust growth owing to the well-developed healthcare industry and the presence of a large number of IT enterprises.
Strict Government Rules and Increase in Volume of Data
Organizations produce a lot of data, and the correct storage of such a big amount of data requires data warehousing, as well as government rules and regulations against data leakage due to the rise in theft and data leakage occurrences, which fuels the global need for a data warehouse as a service.
Segmental Analysis: Data Warehouse as a Service Market
• Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global market due to the high adoption of DWaaS as the sector accounts for generating high consumer information.
• On the basis of organization size, large enterprises are expected to gain substantial growth during the forecast period. The simplification of deployment and maintenance, as well as the minimal need for specialized manpower, makes DWaaS more cost-effective than on-premise data warehouses.
• Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS). Organizations in the US are quick to adopt analytics solutions across various verticals including retail, BFSI, healthcare, and others
Competition Analysis
The global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various players in the market. Amazon Inc, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Snowflake are some of the prominent and well-knwon players in the global market and together hold a prominent share of the global data warehouse as a service market. Moreover, these players adopt various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and technology upgradations which directly results in fuelling the growth of the global Data Warehouse as a Service market.
• In May 2022, Dell entered into a strategic partnership with Snowflake Inc to ease access to on-premises data. The partnership will help Snowflake Data Cloud’s tool to on-premises object storage.
• In May 2021, WPP announced a partnership with Microsoft to creatively transform content production with the launch of cloud studio.
Some of the prominent players operating in the global DWaaS market are Amazon Inc, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, Oracle Systems Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc., Microfocus International Plc, Teradata Corp, Cloudera Inc., Pivotal Software Inc., Yellowbrick Data Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Actian Corp., Marklogic Corp., Netavis Software, and Accur8 Software Solutions LLC among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) market (US$ Million) on the basis of type, application, vertical, deployment mode, organization size, and region.
• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Analysis By Type, 2019-2028
o Enterprise DWaaS
o Operational data storage
• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Analysis By Application, 2019-2028
o Business Intelligence
o Customer Analytics
o Data Modernization
o Operational Analytics
o Predictive Analytics
• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Analysis By Vertical, 2019-2028
o BFSI
o Energy and utilities
o Government and public sector
o Healthcare and life sciences
o IT and ITeS
o Manufacturing
o Media and Entertainment
o Retail and consumer goods
o Others (Telecommunications, etc.)
• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Analysis By Deployment Mode, 2019-2028
o Public Cloud
o Private Cloud
• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Analysis By Organization Size, 2019-2028
o Large Enterprises
o SMEs
• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Analysis By Region, 2019-2028
o North America
US
Canada
o Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN (Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.)
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• What will be the market value of the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market by 2028?
• What are the key trends in the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market?
• Which is the leading region in the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market?
• What are the major companies and service providers operating in the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market?
• What is the market share of leading companies operating in the Global Data Warehouse as a Service market?
