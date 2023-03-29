Renowned Lebanon Developer Enters Dubai Market with AED 70 Million Residential Project in Dubai Studio City

From left to right: Omar Abou Eid, Project Manager; Hussein Abou Eid, Chairman & Founder; and Dina Abou Eid, General Manager.
Renowned family developer Abou Eid Real Estate Development is expanding to Dubai with Celia Residence, a $19.1M project.
DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abou Eid Real Estate Development, a renowned family developer with 35 years of successful residential experience in Lebanon and Turkey, is now expanding to the Dubai market with a AED 70 million ($19.1 million) project, Celia Residence. The new development offers a collection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments complete with smart technologies to meet the lifestyle demands of contemporary society. Built on a reputable niche for developing premium apartment and villa complexes, Abou Eid Real Estate Development has a long track record of success, delivering 2,000+ residential units and 15+ villa complexes in 2 competitive real estate markets and counting.
Hussein Abou Eid, Chairman & Founder at Abou Eid Real Estate Development, said, “We are proud to enter the Dubai real estate market with our first project. The grand vision behind Celia Residence is to develop a bespoke and sophisticated statement of modern design, providing those in search of smart living with precision and intuitive architectural design. Whether you’re looking for quiet privacy or communal activities within walking distance from home – this residential development has been conceived to meet all lifestyle needs. Our commitment at Abou Eid Development is to provide quality homes at sensible prices, and we are confident that our project will do well in this market as it has done in Lebanon and Turkey.”
Celia Residence, set for completion in 2024, will be housed in a newly built standalone development of 4 stories, with 111 apartments consisting of 64 studios, 39 one-bedroom apartments, and 8 two-bedroom apartments. Only a 10-minute drive from Dubai Hills Malls, Celia is strategically located in Dubai Studio City, a vibrant family community that spans over 22 million square feet and connects residents to all corners of the city through Hessa Street. Aiming to make it more attractive for end users and investors alike, Abou Eid Real Estate Development offers a 5-year payment plan directly from them.
Dina Abou Eid, General Manager at Abou Eid Real Estate Development, added, “Located in a prime Dubai address, Celia now rises gracefully from its surroundings - offering everything that one might want for high-end living; all smart apartments come complete with quality kitchen appliances, as well as a central gas system. Celia Residence gives you an opportunity to invest at an affordable price with low entry points of AED 422,000 for studio apartments and returning up to 10% investment returns.”
Abou Eid Real Estate Development aims to leave behind a legacy of long-standing, premium homes across the world, starting with a brand-new development this year in Dubai Studio City.
Contact D&B Properties – an acclaimed real estate agency in Dubai and the exclusive representative of Abou Eid projects – to view floor plans and request further information about the flexible payment schedule.
– Ends –
About Abou Eid Real Estate Development
For over three decades, Abou Eid Real Estate Development has established itself as a leader in private development worldwide. Starting from its foundation in 1989 Lebanon, the company now boasts an international track-record of successful projects - with notable accomplishments such as introducing the small villa system to Middle Eastern Markets and recently launching Celia Residence: a AED 70 million residential project located at Dubai Studio City. Abou Eid continues their legacy within the Lebanon, Turkey, and UAE market, with headquarters currently based in Dubai.
