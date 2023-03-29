Bank al Etihad visits local schools to promote financial literacy during Global Money Week

AMMAN, JORDAN, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad considers financial literacy one of its top strategic priorities, recognising its impact on individuals’ lives and their ability to build a sound financial future. The bank nurtures healthy financial behaviours through promoting a deeper understanding of money, which helps reduce risks and improve people’s financial decision-making processes.

As such, Bank al Etihad marked Global Money Week by launching a financial literacy tour across several schools, reaching around 600 high school students. The tour aimed to equip the students with the necessary skills and knowledge to make informed financial decisions as they transition to university and beyond.

During this tour, employees from Bank al Etihad, whom the bank regards as its financial literacy ambassadors, led the students in activities aimed at providing them with various financial skills.

This is Bank al Etihad’s second year touring across schools as part of its comprehensive financial inclusion strategy, which aims to help create a financially literate generation, delivering a boost to the country’s economy.

Bank al Etihad is also rolling out several other schemes as part of its inclusion strategy. One such initiative is “Rise Academy,” which the bank launched in 2022 to help young adults (aged 18 to 25) develop the necessary financial skills and mindset to manage their finances effectively. Additionally, the bank launched the “Mali wa Maluk” podcast, the first Arabic podcast in Jordan that explains financial concepts and banking services in a simple way. Furthermore, the bank publishes a weekly blog with articles about budgeting, saving, investing, and other topics.