2023 WinXDVD World Backup Day Giveaway Underway, Buy 1 Get 3 Free

Digiarty Software today kicks off its 2023 World Backup Day giveaway of its flagship WinX MediaTrans, lasting until Monday, April 3.

Just in time for the World Backup Day, we are now offering free copies of a no-brainer iOS backup solution - WinX MediaTrans to help users recognize the need for data backup and take actions.” — Jack

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software today kicks off its 2023 World Backup Day giveaway of its flagship product WinX MediaTrans, lasting until Monday, April 3. Another special offer - Buy 1 Get 3 Free is in full swing, as well. Buy the lifetime version of WinX MediaTrans and free get WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, Ashampoo Backup Pro 16, and Wise Data Recovery.

Most data loss is caused by human mistakes, including accident deletion, physical damage, iPhone stolen, etc. In such cases, iPhone backup is a must-have. To that end, Digiarty Software starts its grand World Backup Day giveaway with its solid product – WinX MediaTrans in response to the need for iPhone data backup. This campaign also comes loaded with a “Buy 1 Get 3 Free” promotion. Any user who pays $29.95 for WinX MediaTrans Lifetime License can meanwhile get WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, Ashampoo Backup Pro 16 and Wise Data Recovery for 100% free. With this toolkit in hand, users can backup files from iPhone to Windows, encrypt iPhone files, convert videos, create backups from any file type, recover data from iPhone, and do more.

This event is valid before April 3, 2023. Here is the landing page:

https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/iphone-ios-manager.htm

Key Features of WinX MediaTrans:

• Two-way sync of photos, videos, music, and iTunes purchases

This iPhone manager software allows users to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows, and vice versa. It can also two-way transfer videos, music, iBooks, iTunes purchases, podcast, etc. between iPhone and Windows.

• Encrypt private photos and videos

WinX MediaTrans adopts 256-bit AES, 1024-bit RSA, PBKDF2, and Argon2 encryption techs to encrypt photos and videos to safeguard media files against leakage.

Users can get 3 bonus gifts, including WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, Ashampoo Backup Pro 16, and Wise Data Recovery, and enjoy the lifetime free upgrades privilege of WinX MediaTrans upon buying the lifetime version of WinX MediaTrans, at $29.95 only. This is great for customers who have the need of converting, compressing, and editing videos, backing up files of any type, or recovering data from mobile phones, USB drives, digital cameras, etc.

Pricing and Availability

Anyone gets the giveaway version of WinX MediaTrans 100% free after entering a valid Email. Users can upgrade to the lifetime version of MediaTrans with only $29.95 to enjoy lifetime free upgrades, alongside 3 free gifts - WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe [1 Year License], Ashampoo Backup Pro 16 [Lifetime License] and Wise Data Recovery [1 Year License]. This appealing special offer goes from now to April 3, 2023. Seize the chance to bring free gifts home at the 2023 WinXDVD World Backup Day giveaway.

About Digiarty Software

With over 16 years of development, Digiarty has become a world leader in multimedia software applications, offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD ripping, DVD burning, 4K video conversion, video download, media playback, iPhone files backup for media addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.