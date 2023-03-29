Global 5G IoT Market Overview: Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

5G IoT Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's 5G IoT Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “5G IoT Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 5G IoT industry. As per TBRC’s 5G IoT market forecast, the 5G IoT global market size is expected to grow to $57.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 66.9%.

The growth in the 5G IoT market is due to surge in mobile network data traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest 5G IoT market share. Major players in the 5G IoT market include Thales Group, AT&T Inc., Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone Group Plc.

5G IoT Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Hardware, Software and Platform, Services

• By Network Type: 5G Standalone (SA), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA)

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

• By End User: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Automotive and Transportation, Supply Chain and Logistics, Government and Public Safety,

Agriculture, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global 5G IoT market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and

Africa.

5G IoT refers to a service that communicates across all bands with both the local area network and the wide area network (WAN) with the proper speed, latency, and cost trade-offs. The 5G IoT is used for faster, more stable, and more secure connectivity, advancing everything from self-driving cars to smart grids for renewable energy to AI-enabled robots on factory floors.

