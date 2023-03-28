Senate Bill 554 Printer's Number 554

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,399 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 554
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
554
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY,
FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
MUTH, KANE, STREET AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further
providing for school participation in program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2011-B(e) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 2011-B. School participation in program.
* * *
(e) Participating nonpublic school criteria.--The following
criteria apply to a participating nonpublic school:
* * *
(4) The participating nonpublic school shall have a
written policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of
gender identity or sexual orientation.
