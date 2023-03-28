Senate Bill 554 Printer's Number 554

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 554

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

554

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,

MUTH, KANE, STREET AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further

providing for school participation in program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2011-B(e) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 2011-B. School participation in program.

* * *

(e) Participating nonpublic school criteria.--The following

criteria apply to a participating nonpublic school:

* * *

(4) The participating nonpublic school shall have a

written policy that prohibits discrimination on the basis of

gender identity or sexual orientation.

