GCRC Researcher Mike Robinson to Keynote at the International Experts Summit on Traditional and Alternative Medicine

Furthering and sharing our knowledge with others is imperative, for we can heal the world with nature and medicines both created from and modeled after what Earth provides us.”
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Robinson, the C.E.O. of Nanobles Corp and Global Cannabinoid Research Center, will join various other researchers, scholars, delegates, and experts from all over the world at the International Experts Summit on Traditional and Alternative Medicine (IESTAM2023) will be held in Dubai, U.A.E. during October 04-06, 2023.

The plant medicine specialist is well known for his work in Nanotechnology, "As much as I love the various ways we can deliver new methods of treatment, I also admire the original medicine that mankind and the animal kingdom flourished by utilizing for millions of years before synthetics and other forms of altered nature came along."

This prestigious event provides a platform for education, networking, and exchanging information regarding the latest developments in traditional medicines while shedding light on new research on the original medication of the past that are still used worldwide in the modern day.

In addition to Presentations, Workshops, and Discussions, the conference is a unique venue for professional relationships and provides plenty of networking opportunities during the summit. "Mike has been educating at these events around the world for years now, and I believe it helps the world of Cannabis for him to be at venues where few to none are speaking on Cannabinoid Medicine," stated the corporation's C.O.O. David Uhalley.

"I plan on introducing several novel concepts at this event, including a new creation we recently trademarked and are working on the patent. I call them Thermonoids. There's so much in nature that gets overlooked in the Cannabis Industry, but at events like this, we hear from experts worldwide in plant medicines that most in my nation have never seen or heard of. It allows a clash of two worlds to combine in that aspect alone. Then you add the traditional element, which changes the game as it enables us to look at our ancient medicines and find delivery methods in the modern medical market." The outspoken Cannabinoid and Plant medicine researcher stated.

"We've made some moves in 2023, including another plant medicine creation by Mike that includes Indole Alkaloids. I know that sharing some of what that will do for the world is on his agenda for this show," added Uhalley.

International Experts Summit on Traditional and Alternative Medicine is held once annually and is a mega show of information that includes sessions on the following topics:

Traditional Chinese Medicine
Acupuncture
Pathology and Clinical Medicine
Rehabilitation
Herbal Medicine
History and Philosophy of Herbal Medicine
Phytovigilance of Herbal Medicines
Medicinal & Aromatic Plants
Alternative Healing Therapies
Ayurveda
Medicinal Plant
Internal and General Medicine
Herbals in Cancer Therapy
Yoga and Mindfulness
Herbals in Cosmetics and Skincare
Healthy Aging and Preventive Health
Herbal Market and Therapies
Homeopathy
Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry
Bridging Traditional Chinese Medicine
Drugs from Natural Sources
Folk Medicine and Remedies
Aromatherapy
Holistic Medicine
Chiropractic And Osteopathic Medicine
Mind Therapy
Nutrition Therapy (N.T.)
Medicinal uses of Plants for Nervous Disorder
Plants and Essential Oils
Hijama Cupping Therapy
Cannabis Research
Ethnobiology and Ethnomedicine
Cosmetology
Dermatology
Mental Illness
Homeopathy
Chiropractic
Gynecology in Chinese Medicine
Anesthesiology
Pilates and Yoga
Aromatherapy
Bowel Therapy

About

Mike Robinson, the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in Santa Barbara California and the CEO of Nanobles Corp. He's a multiple Cancer survivor that’s used cannabis oils and CBD extensively as well for Severe epilepsy, Chronic Lyme Disease, PTSD, and pain management. Over the last decade, Mike has shared his journey and analytics on cannabinoid medicine research globally while assisting patients and helping to teach clinicians globally. Mike is the former Director of Consumer Affairs and Communications at The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. His post-grad education, however, is not in cannabis or cannabinoid medicine, rather its focus was International Relations and Diplomacy. Robinson has an extensive history of leading a large compassion program that provided countless disadvantaged cannabis patients with various alternative protocol treatments, is a published journalist and international cannabinoid research specialist, is a former registered Civil Rights lobbyist and non-attorney that represented countless disabled children pro bono nationwide for over 2 decades. He’s a past board member of Big Brothers and Sisters, the founder of multiple non-profits for disabled children, and is well known for adopting a severely disabled child, Genevieve, from the compassion program he once ran.

Mike Robinson on Linkedin

