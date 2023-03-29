GCRC Researcher Mike Robinson to Keynote at the International Experts Summit on Traditional and Alternative Medicine
Furthering and sharing our knowledge with others is imperative, for we can heal the world with nature and medicines both created from and modeled after what Earth provides us.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Robinson, the C.E.O. of Nanobles Corp and Global Cannabinoid Research Center, will join various other researchers, scholars, delegates, and experts from all over the world at the International Experts Summit on Traditional and Alternative Medicine (IESTAM2023) will be held in Dubai, U.A.E. during October 04-06, 2023.
The plant medicine specialist is well known for his work in Nanotechnology, "As much as I love the various ways we can deliver new methods of treatment, I also admire the original medicine that mankind and the animal kingdom flourished by utilizing for millions of years before synthetics and other forms of altered nature came along."
This prestigious event provides a platform for education, networking, and exchanging information regarding the latest developments in traditional medicines while shedding light on new research on the original medication of the past that are still used worldwide in the modern day.
In addition to Presentations, Workshops, and Discussions, the conference is a unique venue for professional relationships and provides plenty of networking opportunities during the summit. "Mike has been educating at these events around the world for years now, and I believe it helps the world of Cannabis for him to be at venues where few to none are speaking on Cannabinoid Medicine," stated the corporation's C.O.O. David Uhalley.
"I plan on introducing several novel concepts at this event, including a new creation we recently trademarked and are working on the patent. I call them Thermonoids. There's so much in nature that gets overlooked in the Cannabis Industry, but at events like this, we hear from experts worldwide in plant medicines that most in my nation have never seen or heard of. It allows a clash of two worlds to combine in that aspect alone. Then you add the traditional element, which changes the game as it enables us to look at our ancient medicines and find delivery methods in the modern medical market." The outspoken Cannabinoid and Plant medicine researcher stated.
"We've made some moves in 2023, including another plant medicine creation by Mike that includes Indole Alkaloids. I know that sharing some of what that will do for the world is on his agenda for this show," added Uhalley.
International Experts Summit on Traditional and Alternative Medicine is held once annually and is a mega show of information
