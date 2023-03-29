Crypto Exchange Aggregator launch

A new way to ensure the best rates across multiple crypto chains every time you trade with POODL
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The well know cryptocurrency brand “POODL” is expanding its ecosystem and diversifying its blockchain portfolio with some cutting edge “in house built and owned” technology. POODL Exchange (poodl.exchange) is far more than the name suggests, giving a huge advantage to cryptocurrency traders, buyers and sellers. This is an “Algorithmic DeFi Exchange Aggregator”, or in simple terms, it gives every trader a straightforward way to get the best deal, (whatever their trade) across multiple supported chains in the blink of an eye. It is extremely simple and easy to use.
In fact, one wouldn't even know (due to the speed of the platform) that behind the scenes the algorithm is checking for, and retrieving, the best price for your trade from hundreds of liquidity pools. If that wasn't intelligent enough, the platform also factors in what is known as “price impact” (the amount that the price in each pool will drop by if you see, or rise by if you buy). The platform is so smart that it actually splits trades (unseen to the user) across different pools instantly, allowing large volume trades to always get the best value.
The technology itself is bundled into a simple and easy to use DApp that is easier to use, faster to transact and can result in up to 2.5% more value from each trade by users than the traditional exchange platforms that exist in the market today. Additionally, it's the lowest fee platform with a fee of just 0.1%
PET (Poodl Exchange Token) is the native token for the new platform. Built on MATIC/Polygon chain, it is lightning fast, scalable and one of the lowest fee chains in the market. PET is a dividend paying token rewarding holders with a 3% return on every trade of the token, plus a 0.1% dividend payment in MATIC for all trade volume via the platform, regardless trade in kind. Supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and most major coins and chains, the platform will support the Binance Smart Chain and its tokens, the Fantom chain, the MATIC/Polygon chain and expand very shortly to support both ERC20 chain tokens and Cronos chain tokens.
The platform is ideal for both novices and expert traders alike. $PET is a clean and simple-use interface, with clear views of the chain to be traded on and a “no nonsense” approach to content. The website (poodl.exchange) has a number of documents, prefaced by a clear executive summary for those who don't want to “dive too deep”, but with expanded content for those who do.
Poodl Exchange does not hold any liquidity of its own. Instead, it utilizes the existing market liquidity present across many disparate pools. This means that the user is in effect checking every liquidity source instantly. In accordance to our "safety first" values, the team at PET recently held a “bug bounty” with teams from 6 different auditing companies failing to exploit the system. A real vote of confidence!
As a part of the “POODL Ecosystem”, (which has already been around for almost two years) it will encompass a thriving gaming/meteverse and retail payments platform. This utility expands and extends the reach of POODL, offering an opportunity for crypto investors to join the start of a new era in how cryptocurrency is traded.
The platform will be live as of the 2nd April, 2023, and the team have plans in place for a number of marketing campaigns, events, AMA sessions and voice or video reviews and interviews during the launch period.
