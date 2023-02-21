POODL Token again strengthens it's core team of professionals
POODL Token cements its ambitions for 2023 with yet another core team member with a unique skillset in data analytics and visualization of datasetsLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POODL Token Strengthens Team with New Chief Information Officer
POODL Token ($POODL) is proud to welcome Chase Paul to its core team. In keeping with its community-focused approach, the token has again turned to one of its own to provide support and drive success within the burgeoning ecosystem of POODL.
Chase Paul joins POODL as the Chief Information Officer, bringing with him eight years of experience in data analysis. Chase has also been in the crypto space for two years and brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. He currently works for the State Government of California.
With his expertise in data analysis, Chase is poised to make a significant impact on POODL's efforts to build value and utility for the token. With over 50,000 investors, POODL Token holders can be confident in the team's commitment to becoming a major player in NFT Gaming, e-commerce payments, and education in the crypto space.
With their latest acquisition of a fully functional DEX and aggregator, providing a wealth of new technology and team support to POODL, this appointment is a critical component for the ongoing success of the POODL DeFi ecosystem. Allowing the team to benefit from first class data analytics tools and an expert analysis of market trends, emerging chains and ecosystems. This means the potential of the emerging markets can be seen and harnessed in advance of most competitors. See twitter.com/poodletoken for more details.
