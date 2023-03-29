BlastPoint Releases “2023 EV Adoption Outlook”

predicts which US states, cities and neighborhoods will have strong electric vehicle (EV) demand, or face underperformance

AI Pinpoints US Hot Spots Where Strong Adoption & Barriers Exist

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlastPoint Inc. annual EV Adoption Outlook predicts which US states, cities and neighborhoods will have strong electric vehicle (EV) demand, or face underperformance due to infrastructure barriers or equity challenges in 2023.

Using research powered by BlastPoint proprietary AI models, EV stakeholders can use BlastPoint 2023 EV Adoption Outlook to better understand consumer behaviors and take actions to support the EV affordability and charging infrastructure benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022.

“BlastPoint 2023 EV Adoption Outlook is an important asset that will help EV stakeholders strategically use AI-powered, data-driven analysis to identify which consumers are most likely to adopt EV, create programs to reach them, and overcome the equity divide,” said Alison Alvarez, Co-Founder and CEO of BlastPoint, Inc.

More than 800,000 EVs were sold in the US in 2022. EVs represented 5.8% of new car sales in 2022, up from 3.2% in 2021. Concerns about access to charging are the main reason, aside from sticker shock, why consumers hesitate to go electric.

Top BlastPoint 2023 EV Adoption Outlook Findings:

• Expanding charging infrastructure removes common barriers to going electric and is key for meeting transportation equity and climate goals

• Housing type, home ownership, and availability of nearby charging stations suppressed EV demand in 2022

• Nearly 40% more EVs could have been sold in 2022 if more public and private charging were available

• Expanding charging infrastructure in high EV demand states, like California, New York, and Texas, can accelerate adoption rates in 2023

• A low number of available public chargers (or high competition for existing chargers) and no options for private charging, particularly in rentals, suppresses EV demand in high-density neighborhoods

• Areas with low EV registrations—and low charging demand—correlate with redlined communities, where infrastructure gaps are prevalent

Alvarez continued, “By providing charging demand segment insights, BlastPoint's Demand Suppression Model empowers stakeholders to accelerate EV adoption and increase transportation equity using the benefits outlined by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. For example, knowing which areas have few or no EV chargers can help landlords and businesses know where to install changers to support equitable EV growth using the IRA commercial charging credit.”

To learn which US regions have strong electric vehicle (EV) demand, underperform due to infrastructure barriers or face equity challenges, download the BlastPoint 2023 EV Adoption Outlook at https://resources.blastpoint.com/2023-ev-adoption-outlook-report.

About BlastPoint

BlastPoint, Inc., is a B2B provider of AI, big data and analytics solutions that companies across sectors rely on to optimize revenue growth. Serving the retail, energy, enterprise, and franchise industry, as well as numerous nonprofit community organizations, BlastPoint helps companies use the power of AI to discover, target and engage the humans in their data. Learn more at https://www.blastpoint.com.