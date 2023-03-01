BlastPoint’s Alison Alvarez selected to EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

Alison Alvarez selected as a member of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN). BlastPoint is a B2B provider of big data and analytics solutions that companies across sectors rely on to optimize revenue growth

The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network supports Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs scale by removing barriers to reveal bridges

We understand the importance of diversity in business & boast a workforce that overwhelmingly exceeds industry averages in gender and ethnicity. We don't just talk about diversity. We live it.” — Alison Alvarez

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces Alison Alvarez, co-Founder and CEO of BlastPoint -a leader in predictive A.I. powered analytics - as a member of the 2023 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohort. EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. Entrepreneurs are chosen based on their potential for scalability, leadership style, business acumen, and company culture.

Of the roughly 1,000 applications that were opened, 70 people were selected, representing 15 geographies and ten different sectors. These trailblazers focus on resolving some of the most pressing issues facing society and consumers today.

“The contributions of Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs are nothing short of transformative, and we are thrilled to support this talented cohort as they take their businesses to the next level. The societal, economic and cultural impact of their businesses strengthens our communities on many levels – especially when these executives can access the resources to succeed in the long run,” said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader; Executive Sponsor, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network.

As many programs focus on funding small business owners who are people of color, there is a gap when it comes to offering broadscale support for enterprises that are no longer small. By engaging in the program, entrepreneurs have access to curriculum covering critical business topics, one-on-one coaching, connections to investors and capital sources, and cohort members who represent potential alliances, vendors, and customers. The program was first conceived in 2019, following decades of working with diverse entrepreneurs and understanding their opportunities and challenges.

“I am very honored to be selected as a member of EY’s Entrepreneurs Access Network and am excited to engage with other forward-thinking, industry leaders represented,” said Alison Alvarez, co-Founder and CEO of BlastPoint. “At BlastPoint, a company developing AI solutions to address crucial market needs, we understand the importance of diversity in business and are proud to hire and support a workforce that overwhelmingly exceeds industry averages in gender and ethnicity. We don't just talk about diversity. We live it."

For more information, please visit ey.com/EAN.

About BlastPoint

BlastPoint, Inc., is a B2B provider of big data and analytics solutions that companies across sectors rely on to optimize revenue growth. Serving the retail, energy, enterprise, and franchise industry, as well as numerous nonprofit community organizations, BlastPoint helps companies discover, target and engage the humans in their data.