New Era Business Innovation & Management Consulting Offering Expert Consulting Services to Businesses Across Industries

New Era is positioned to help businesses achieve growth, profitability, and operational excellence by leveraging cutting-edge technology & business strategies.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting, a new consulting firm offering innovative solutions to businesses across industries, has officially launched its operations. The company is uniquely positioned to help businesses achieve growth, profitability, and operational excellence by leveraging cutting-edge technology and management strategies."We are excited to announce the launch of New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting, which has been established with a mission to help businesses reach their full potential by providing expert guidance and support," said Burcin Turkkan, Founder/CEO. "Our experienced consulting team has a wealth of expertise in various industries, and we are passionate about helping businesses grow and succeed in today's competitive market."New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting offers a wide range of consulting services to businesses, including:Change ManagementTalent Management ConsultingStrategic planning and marketing executionPR Communications/ Social Media ConsultingDigital IT ConsultingEntrepreneurship ConsultingInternational PartnershipsThe company's experienced consulting team comprises industry veterans and experts who have worked with businesses of all sizes across various sectors. They bring a deep understanding of industry trends and best practices to every engagement, helping clients to overcome their most pressing challenges and achieve their goals."At New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting, we understand that every business is unique, and we take a tailored approach to every engagement to ensure that our clients can maximize the value of our services.," said Annette Cardenas, VP of Business Development. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality consulting services and helping them succeed."For more information about New Era Business Innovation and Management Consulting, please visit https://newerabusinessconsulting.com/ or contact info@newerabusinessconsulting.com