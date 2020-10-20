The First US Woman VP elected on Skal International Executive Board
The first female Skal International USA member has been elected to the position of Senior Vice President on the Skal International Executive Board.ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 17th, 2020, during the 81st Annual General Meeting held online, Burcin Turkkan representing the United States has been elected as the Senior Vice President on the Skal International Executive Board. Turkkan is the first female Skal International USA member to be elected on the Skal International Executive Board and reaching the ranking of Senior Vice President at the Skal International level.
Due to the pandemic, Skal International, the world’s largest Travel and Tourism Association, held its Annual General Meeting online for the first time ever. The AGM was well attended with over 281 delegates representing over 90 countries. United States was present with 51 delegates representing 45 Skal Clubs in the USA. The online AGM was live streamlined on Youtube and watched by 1,266 viewers at the time on the live stream.
“I am humbled by the support of the membership worldwide in electing me senior Vice President on the Skal International Board. I will continue to serve for the best interest of the membership in general while proudly representing the United States on the Executive Board.” Said Burcin Turkkan, Vice President-Elect Skal EB 20201.
Burcin Turkkan, the owner of USEH International Inc, a Travel and Tourism Industry professional for over 20 years based in Atlanta, GA, is currently serving on the Skal International Board as Director of Membership, Strategy, and Innovation. She has been elected to the International Board in 2019 during the 80th Skal International World Congress held in Miami, FL. Prior to her election on the Skal International board, Turkkan has served on Skal Atlanta Board for 4 years followed by Skal USA National Committee for 4 years, and led the National Committee as President in 2018.
“As being the world’s largest travel and tourism association with 86 years of history, it is at this time where Skal International will step up in bringing the travel and tourism industry professionals together and stand strong during these difficult times. Skal International, with its recent Digital Transformation, will continue to serve its members especially during these times to stay connected worldwide and continue to support them in doing business among friends and encourage others to join the Skal movement worldwide,” added Burcin Turkkan.
Originally, the 2020 World Congress was scheduled to be held in Opatija Kvarner, Croatia. However, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The 2021 Skal International World Congress is scheduled to take place in Quebec City between October 12-17, 2021, where Turkkan will stand for elections again, this time for President.
Turkkan will serve on the Skal International Executive Board 2021 as Senior VP under the leadership of President-Elect Bill Rheaume, who is from Canadian Rockies, Skal Canada. The SI Executive Board consists of one President, two Vice Presidents, and three Directors representing various member countries within Skal International.
Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network, and promoting destinations. SKAL International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skal International with over 1,800 members and 45 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit skal.org.
