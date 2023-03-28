E-Prescribing Market Overview, Outlook, Development, Future Growth and Business Prospects 2022-2027

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing refers to the process of producing and sharing prescriptions from physicians to pharmacists via computer-based solutions.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “E-Prescribing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on E-Prescribing market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global e-prescribing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.3% during 2022-2027.

E-prescribing, also called electronic prescribing, represents a web or cloud-based solution that usually enables healthcare providers to generate digital prescriptions. It is a computer-based process for transmitting and generating accurate prescription orders to a hospital-based or standalone pharmacy. E-prescription software can manage medications according to their history, automatically refill prescriptions for patients, and integrate them with an electronic medical record (EMR) system. As compared to the traditionally used manual prescriptions, it offers several benefits, such as improved patient safety and healthcare quality, minimal risks of medication errors and loss of handwritten prescriptions, enhanced convenience for doctors and physicians, etc.

Market Trends:

The inflating digitization in the healthcare industry and the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) are primarily driving the e-prescribing market. Additionally, the escalating demand for telemedicine and telehealth solutions to provide specialized care to patients, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, government bodies across countries are focusing on minimizing the abuse of controlled substances and the unauthorized distribution of pharmaceutical drugs, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing need for enhancing public health and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, e-prescription assists in identifying duplicate or fraudulent entries, which is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, including the introduction of solutions with higher performance capabilities and ease of deployment, are expected to fuel the e-prescribing market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

DrFirst.com Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Surescripts LLC

E-Prescribing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, delivery mode, specialties and end use.

Breakup by Component:

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Office-Based Physicians

Others

Breakup by Specialties:

Oncology

Sports Medicine

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

