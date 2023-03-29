Wealth and Climate Competitiveness: The New Narrative on Business and Society

This book explores how wealth and innovation can enable the needed path to solutions that decarbonize, decentralize, and digitize our near future.
Come hear Bruce Piasecki speak from his work as a change management consultant and book writer on how to remain competitive in this time of carbon and capital constraints”
— bruce piasecki
BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK 12, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Piasecki, Bestselling Author Releases New Book on Wealth and the Climate Crisis
90 Minute Briefing and Open Discussion on June 8, 2023
Many of the central concerns of the 21st century—racial inequity, white supremacy movements, greater inclusiveness of diverse peoples—are rooted in facing and overcoming prejudices, both popular and hidden. Another great challenge—the role of wealth and innovation in solving the climate crisis—is also riddled with disabling prejudices about how corporations work, and about the rights and needs of consumers and world citizens.
In Piasecki’s 21st book, he explores how wealth, both private and corporate, can assist the path to climate competitiveness. Using the examples of select firms like Merck, Trane Technologies and oil giants like the transforming bp, Bruce Piasecki’s new book opens eyes. He argues that a set of five recurring prejudices have held up, from 1900 to 2020, real progress on climate action. His chapters are designed to define climate competitiveness as a path to solutions that decarbonize, decentralize, and digitize our near future.
Discuss with Dr. Piasecki the new narrative in this book on how to achieve the right balance in our carbon and capital constrained century.
Note the career of Dr. Bruce Piasecki
Bruce Piasecki wrote the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller Doing More with Less about the needs to return to a world of competitive frugality. He made international the phrase “we need to be Ben Franklin all over again: civil, frugal and competitive.” In that book from 2015, Dr. Piasecki built from his prior award-winning book examining globalization, World Inc., a work that had Piasecki translated into Japanese, Italian, Greek and other languages.
On Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 am he will be at the National Press to examine the growing links between wealth creation, innovation, the needs of climate change, and personal growth. His new book for Rodin Press will be introduced by the former CEO of AARP, Bill Novelli. Piasecki and Novelli serve on the Advisory Board of the Medical Consortium on Climate & Health.
Piasecki remains chairman of the management consulting firm www.ahcgroup.com, which he founded in 1981.
His team of change management consultants helped Merck devise their carbon neutrality goals in over 60 countries, with a team of 7 world trend experts. He has worked with Toyota on the development of the hybrid powertrain car series at the end of last century. Back in 1990, Bruce Piasecki wrote for Simon and Schuster the first book exploring climate solutions, where he called for the prudent insurance approach now dominating international debates.
