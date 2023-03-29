LootMogul Raising Capital via Equity Crowdfunding on Republic

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every once in a while, an equity crowdfunding campaign comes along that makes great sense as an investment for one reason or another. LootMogul is flirting with “unicorn” status in ways so precious view equity crowdfunding campaigns can.
That’s because LootMogul checks every box important to investors these days. Highlights include:
● Blockchain Mini Sports Games | Meta Sports Shops | In Real Life Rewards
● Sports brands convert their Web2 Stores to Web3 E-Commerce Stores with one click.
● AI-driven athlete avatars enable games, engagement, & shopping
● Digital Collectibles unlock real-life experiences, athlete interaction, and merchandise.
● Cash Flow positive, generating ~$80k net revenue per month.
TRACTION:
● LootMogul has signed up 253 college & professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, UFC, etc., under a multi-year contract.
● LootMogul’s total reach through players is 104M+. LootMogul is live, generating significant monthly revenue, and is cash flow positive.
TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET:
● TAM - "How metaverse companies are making money ($490B by 2030) - https://www.statista.com/chart/29329/metaverse-revenue/
● LootMogul is already generating revenue from the two major projected segments: E-Commerce and Gaming in Metaverse and cash flow positive.
INDUSTRY RECOGNITION:
● In 2023, LootMogul is competitively selected (1 of 6 ventures) by National Football League Player Association (NFLPA) to participate in their 2023 NFLPA Pitch Day Competition.
● In 2022, LootMogul was competitively selected (1 of 5 ventures) by National Basketball Player Association in collaboration with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)’s Cultural Leadership Fund and Patricof Co in their 2022 NBPA Players Accelerator Program.
● LootMogul is the only Web3 venture selected by both NBA Player Association and NFL Player Association in their accelerator/pitch day program.
All told, LootMogul is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven sports metaverse platform created by athletes for athletes now offering a new ownership model allowing sports fanatics as well as savvy investors to own a piece of the company at the ground floor through their equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic.
Prospective investors are invited to inspect this limited-time investment opportunity while it’s still available.
MORE ABOUT LOOTMOGUL:
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse that is powered by multi-player blockchain mini-games, meta shops for brands and athletes, training academies, and digital collectibles with In-Real-Life (IRL) rewards.
