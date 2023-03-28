Mining Industry's Role in Global Critical Minerals Supply Chain Prioritized in Budget 2023

There were 2,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,363 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government has recognized the minerals and metals industry's central role in enabling the transition to a net zero economy and building Canada's future economy.
"Without mining, there are no electric vehicles, no clean power from wind farms, solar panels or nuclear energy, and no transmission lines," stated Pierre Gratton, the Mining Association of Canada's (MAC) President and CEO. "Budget 2023 bolsters the ability of Canada's mining sector to deliver for Canada and for the planet."
The release of Budget 2023 comes just days after President Biden's visit to Ottawa, where the need for Canada-US collaboration on critical minerals supply chains was discussed at length. Budget 2023 builds on previous commitments in Budgets 2021 & 2022, the 2022 Fall Economic Statement and the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy and commits to the following:
"In the face of increased demand for low carbon technologies, and the need to ensure the minerals and metals essential to their development are mined with commitments to ESG, Indigenous engagement and sustainability at the forefront, there is no better choice than Canada," said Gratton. "I am optimistic that with these new measures Canada will be able to attract new private sector investment into Canada's mining, smelting and refining industry, creating well-paid jobs for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians across the country."
The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $125 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 22 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 665,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.
