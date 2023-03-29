Table X Lifestyle and Entertainment Product Brand Launches Wine Cellar

Table X WINE CELLAR partners with Wine.com in collaboration with Rakuten
CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Table X is excited to announce the partnership collaboration with Wine.com in association with Rakuten as the Table X WINE CELLAR launches timely to the earth’s sun traveling north and awakening the spring equinox of 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere bringing spring into full bloom.
“Spring is the perfect time to launch the Table X WINE CELLAR as we welcome bright new sunshine, comfortable warmer temperatures, beautiful blooming flowers, and the musical chirping of birds replete with the excitement of fluttering bees and butterflies,” stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO of Table X Inc.
“It’s a wonderful time to enjoy a fine glass of champagne or wine with family and friends, and to celebrate the new spring season,” added Mr. Michel.
Table X (www.TableX.TV) is a lifestyle and entertainment product brand, which includes nine (9) operating divisions: Table X TELEVISION, Table X PODCAST, Table X MUSIC, Table X BISTRO & BAR, Table X GOURMET SHOP, Table X WINE CELLAR, Table X TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE, Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE, and Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the development and deployment of the Table X BRAND was temporarily interrupted, however, it has now resumed full-force and consistent with the anticipated full bloom of spring 2023.
The Table X WINE CELLAR ecommerce shop is NOW OPEN with brick-and-mortar locations scheduled to open starting fall 2023. The Table X WINE CELLAR will host a series of both private and public champagne and wine food pairing special events at select restaurants in Southern California (Los Angeles County and Orange County) during spring 2023 before launching a national Table X WINE CELLAR special event series starting summer 2023.
The first of the Table X WINE CELLAR special events will be a sponsored collection of Dom Pérignon champagne food pairing dinners to celebrate spring 2023, and to celebrate the collaboration by Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 and Lady Gaga. Dom Pérignon is an LVMH owned company.
Table X will launch all nine (9) of the Table X BRAND operating divisions strategically throughout the remaining 2023 seasons, spring, summer, fall, and beyond.
Table X is currently accepting inquiries from qualified parties interested in building and growing their business in association with the Table X BRAND as strategic business partners, advertisers, and sponsors. Interested parties should contact Partners@TableX.TV for additional information and details.
